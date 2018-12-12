Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Though it was hard to see Matchy McMatchFace miss the boat, we do have a winner in our bid to rename the search company’s not-so-exact match.

98% of your competition is brand bidding. Advertisers bid on each others brand and trademarked terms to steal website traffic. This commonplace practice goes largely unchecked across major search verticals and is extremely difficult to monitor at scale. Read this report from Adthena to take the first step towards safeguarding your brand equity. Answered in […]

Groupon voted top YouTube’s 6-second bumper ad of the year

Dec 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The ad featuring actress Tiffany Haddish shows how brands can hook viewers in just six seconds.

Data orchestration – learn how it works and why it can help you do more with your data

Dec 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot The modern digital landscape is a complicated one. Whether it’s the issue of how to manage massive amounts of data, an increased focus on consumer privacy, or the general shift in customer preferences towards personalization, keeping up with the evolution of the digital space is a challenge for small businesses and Fortune 1000 companies alike. […]

Here’s your exclusive insider look of SMX West

Dec 12, 2018 by Chris Sherman TL;DR: Here’s my epic 3,000-word preview of all the sessions, speakers and networking you’ll experience at SMX West. Read a little or read it all. Then register by 11:59pm Saturday, December 22 and save big with Early Bird rates. Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, the go-to event for search marketers, returns to San Jose January 30-31. […]

Why some marketers say Cyber Week is just too long

Dec 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Here’s how email marketers can sidestep the perils of a too-long holiday promotional period.

IAB’s in-app ad viewability and measurement SDK hits 2 billion devices

Dec 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer The OM SDK has achieved adoption by 17 companies.