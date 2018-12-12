SearchCap: Google Ads exact match name and brands in search
From Search Engine Land:
- Protect your brand in search
Dec 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
98% of your competition is brand bidding. Advertisers bid on each others brand and trademarked terms to steal website traffic. This commonplace practice goes largely unchecked across major search verticals and is extremely difficult to monitor at scale. Read this report from Adthena to take the first step towards safeguarding your brand equity. Answered in […]
- Exact match? Our contest to rename it for Google is sealed with an -ish
Dec 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Though it was hard to see Matchy McMatchFace miss the boat, we do have a winner in our bid to rename the search company’s not-so-exact match.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Groupon voted top YouTube’s 6-second bumper ad of the year
Dec 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The ad featuring actress Tiffany Haddish shows how brands can hook viewers in just six seconds.
- Data orchestration – learn how it works and why it can help you do more with your data
Dec 12, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The modern digital landscape is a complicated one. Whether it’s the issue of how to manage massive amounts of data, an increased focus on consumer privacy, or the general shift in customer preferences towards personalization, keeping up with the evolution of the digital space is a challenge for small businesses and Fortune 1000 companies alike. […]
- Here’s your exclusive insider look of SMX West
Dec 12, 2018 by Chris Sherman
TL;DR: Here’s my epic 3,000-word preview of all the sessions, speakers and networking you’ll experience at SMX West. Read a little or read it all. Then register by 11:59pm Saturday, December 22 and save big with Early Bird rates. Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, the go-to event for search marketers, returns to San Jose January 30-31. […]
- Why some marketers say Cyber Week is just too long
Dec 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Here’s how email marketers can sidestep the perils of a too-long holiday promotional period.
- IAB’s in-app ad viewability and measurement SDK hits 2 billion devices
Dec 12, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The OM SDK has achieved adoption by 17 companies.
- Why content marketers don’t want instant gratification
Dec 12, 2018 by Henry Bruce
When marketers set realistic expectations, they’re in a better spot to succeed long term.
Search News From Around The Web:
