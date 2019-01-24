SearchCap: Google Ads management, search click data & new writers
- Data: Google organic search CTRs decline on desktop, see big drop on phones
Jan 24, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Mobile organic clicks on declined roughly 10 points between 2016 and 2018.
- Google tells some advertisers it will handle their campaign management
Jan 24, 2019 by Ginny Marvin
In seven days, the email says, Google Ads reps will start making changes to advertiser accounts if advertisers don’t opt out.
- Bing Ads 2018 recap and insights for search marketers in the year ahead
Jan 24, 2019 by Christi Olson
Columnist Christi Olson explains updates to Bing Ads scripts, multi-language targeting and Google Imports to stay up to date on both platforms.
- Introducing SEO for developers. It’s time.
Jan 24, 2019 by Detlef Johnson
Let’s bring developers into the search engine optimization conversation and community so sites are built for efficient indexing from the get-go.
- Search Engine Land adds technical, in-house SEO experts to team
Jan 24, 2019 by Henry Powderly
Detlef Johnson and Jessica Bowman will contribute content and expertise to our website and annual SMX events.
- Facebook launches brand safety certification program with DoubleVerify, OpenSlate as launch recipients
Jan 24, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
DoubleVerify and OpenSlate are the first ad tech companies to receive certification in Facebook’s new brand safety program for marketing partners.
- Google Set 2018 Lobbying Record as Washington Techlash Expands, Bloomberg
- China’s Baidu pledges to improve search service after complaint, Reuters
- Google’s European Monopoly (& Shrinking Click-Through Opportunities), SparkToro
- These are the Google Winners & Google Losers of 2018, SearchMetrics
- Google Is Aware Of Top Stories Showing Sensationalist Tabloidesque Headlines, Search Engine Roundtable
- How Often Does Google Change URLs Inside Featured Snippets? [Study], RankRanger
- Indexwatch: The UK’s Top 100 SEO Losers of 2018, SISTRIX
- Mapping the Overlap of SERP Feature Suggestions, Moz
- Meet Yoast’s new CEO: Marieke van de Rakt!, Yoast
- Microsoft’s Bing Accessible in China After Hours of Outages, Bloomberg
- Ecommerce SEO: A 40-Point Checklist to Optimize Your Online Store, Alexa Blog
