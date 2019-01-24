Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Data: Google organic search CTRs decline on desktop, see big drop on phones

Jan 24, 2019 by Greg Sterling Mobile organic clicks on declined roughly 10 points between 2016 and 2018.

Google tells some advertisers it will handle their campaign management

Jan 24, 2019 by Ginny Marvin In seven days, the email says, Google Ads reps will start making changes to advertiser accounts if advertisers don’t opt out.

Bing Ads 2018 recap and insights for search marketers in the year ahead

Jan 24, 2019 by Christi Olson Columnist Christi Olson explains updates to Bing Ads scripts, multi-language targeting and Google Imports to stay up to date on both platforms.

Introducing SEO for developers. It’s time.

Jan 24, 2019 by Detlef Johnson Let’s bring developers into the search engine optimization conversation and community so sites are built for efficient indexing from the get-go.