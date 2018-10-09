SearchCap: Google Ads recording calls, Sitelinks snippets & Google Easter Eggs
- Updated: The big list of Google Easter eggs
Oct 9, 2018 by Chris Sherman
We’ve updated this post to include new Easter eggs that Google has placed as part of its 20th anniversary celebration. Google is well-known for its lighter side, including things like whimsical logos, April fools’ gags and more. Here’s a big list of “Easter eggs” that Google engineers have hidden for enterprising searchers who take the […]
- Google to record small percentage of calls from ads for quality assurance
Oct 9, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The program is aimed at bringing spam and fraud detection to call ads.
- Manage your match types with this structure checker Google Ads script
Oct 9, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
If you run parallel campaigns with different match types, this script will help you automate your organization to ensure nothing slips through unnoticed.
- Tips for optimizing content for voice search, virtual assistants
Oct 9, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Voice search is coming. Here’s what you can do today to get ahead of the curve.
- New format for Google Sitelinks shows more site content in search results
Oct 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Check out this new Google search result user interface that looks like featured snippets within Google Sitelinks.
- How Search Engine Land is changing to support you better
Oct 9, 2018 by Henry Powderly
We’re here to help digital marketers, and we take it very seriously.
- How to use data to power target account selection
Oct 9, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Terminus
According to SiriusDecisions, a full 91% of B2B teams that are doing account-based marketing (ABM) see larger deal sizes from their target accounts than from non-target accounts. If that isn’t a ringing endorsement for the efficacy of ABM, then I don’t know what is. In theory, ABM is straightforward: Focus the bulk of your energy […]
- Why nothing matters more than your email’s subject line
Oct 9, 2018 by Len Shneyder
Here’s how to craft a subject line that gets your email opened and, even better, opens your customer’s mind to engagement.
- How Marketing Land is changing to support you better
Oct 9, 2018 by Henry Powderly
We’re here to help digital marketers, and we take it very seriously.
- Estimate: Video now 25 percent of all US digital advertising, Facebook the top site
Oct 9, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Facebook roughly 2X of YouTube when looking at net video revenue, according to eMarketer.
- How the IAB Tech Lab’s new PrivacyChain could solve one of consent management’s biggest problems
Oct 8, 2018 by Barry Levine
Now entering a testing-and-comments phase, the blockchain-based PrivacyChain could ease tensions between advertisers, publishers and consumers.
- LivePerson boosts its automated conversational capabilities with Conversable acquisition
Oct 8, 2018 by Barry Levine
Conversable brings AI, social listening and interaction templates to LivePerson’s customer service-oriented bots.
- Pandora launches online analytics tools, announces ad distribution agreement with SoundCloud
Oct 8, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
The company says that the SoundCloud partnership expands its total addressable audience to 100 million.
- Another Google Search Algorithm Ranking Update On October 8th & 9th?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Complete Guide to Featured Snippets, Stone Temple
- Google Drops Out of Pentagon’s $10 Billion Cloud Competition, Bloomberg
- Google My Business Manual Review Bug, Search Engine Roundtable
- Leaked Transcript of Private Meeting Contradicts Google’s Official Story on China, The Intercept
- The SEO Cyborg: How to Resonate with Users & Make Sense to Search Bots, Moz
- Why SEO Must Be Long-Term, Leverable SEO
- Yoast SEO 8.4: Helping you optimize taxonomies, Yoast
