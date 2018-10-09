Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Updated: The big list of Google Easter eggs

Oct 9, 2018 by Chris Sherman We’ve updated this post to include new Easter eggs that Google has placed as part of its 20th anniversary celebration. Google is well-known for its lighter side, including things like whimsical logos, April fools’ gags and more. Here’s a big list of “Easter eggs” that Google engineers have hidden for enterprising searchers who take the […]

Google to record small percentage of calls from ads for quality assurance

Oct 9, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The program is aimed at bringing spam and fraud detection to call ads.

Manage your match types with this structure checker Google Ads script

Oct 9, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert If you run parallel campaigns with different match types, this script will help you automate your organization to ensure nothing slips through unnoticed.

SMX East kicks off in 2 weeks! Join us for actionable SEO & SEM tactics

Oct 9, 2018 by Search Engine Land Attend the search marketing conference programmed by the industry’s leading experts… the editors and contributors at Search Engine Land. Join us at SMX® East October 24-25 in NYC for tactic-rich SEO and SEM sessions, inspirational keynotes, networking, hands-on clinics, and a rewarding conference experience. View rates and register today! Tactics you’ll use to drive traffic, boost […]

Tips for optimizing content for voice search, virtual assistants

Oct 9, 2018 by Chris Sherman Voice search is coming. Here’s what you can do today to get ahead of the curve.

New format for Google Sitelinks shows more site content in search results

Oct 9, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Check out this new Google search result user interface that looks like featured snippets within Google Sitelinks.

How Search Engine Land is changing to support you better

Oct 9, 2018 by Henry Powderly We’re here to help digital marketers, and we take it very seriously.