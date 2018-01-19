Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords app, SEO success & managing redesigns
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google adds keyword functionality to the AdWords app
Jan 18, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can make more on-the-go changes.
- The unique selling proposition: A key element for SEO success
Jan 19, 2018 by Fili Wiese
Columnist Fili Wiese explains what a unique selling proposition (USP) is and why every indexable page on your site needs one.
- Website redesigns: How to retain and improve your SEO
Jan 19, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Columnist Marcus Miller explains how to make the most of your website redesign so that you not only preserve your SEO efforts but embrace the new opportunities that come with relaunching a site.
- Search in Pics: A pig visits Google, big teddy bear & a broken Google sign
Jan 19, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. A pig visits the GooglePlex: Source: Instagram Google has massive stuffed teddy bears: Source: Instagram Who […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Crowd Machine readies its blockchain-aided network for app development without developers
- Forrester report offers some tips for buyers of business tech
- From transaction to companion: Engaging at each level of the consumer journey
- Why launching — or revamping — a customer loyalty program should be a top priority for retailers in 2018
- Nearly 80% of consumers would end brand relationship over unauthorized data usage
- 5 rules for writing effective onboarding emails
- Snapchat updates app install ads with quicker deep links, deeper analytics
- The technology behind AI in PPC
- Bizarre review schema implementation spotlights gaps between Google’s guidelines & how rich results really work
Search News From Around The Web:
- AMP’ing Up The AMP Framework, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
- Ask Yoast: Finding the best keyword strategy, Yoast
- Context Is King! Everything You Need to Know About the New Era of SEO, cognitiveseo.com
- Google Testing Light Blue Links To Match Mobile Link Color, Search Engine Roundtable
- Searches up: Beach Boy gets the grade and other trends from this week, Google Blog
