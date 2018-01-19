Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google adds keyword functionality to the AdWords app

Jan 18, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers can make more on-the-go changes.

The unique selling proposition: A key element for SEO success

Jan 19, 2018 by Fili Wiese Columnist Fili Wiese explains what a unique selling proposition (USP) is and why every indexable page on your site needs one.

Website redesigns: How to retain and improve your SEO

Jan 19, 2018 by Marcus Miller Columnist Marcus Miller explains how to make the most of your website redesign so that you not only preserve your SEO efforts but embrace the new opportunities that come with relaunching a site.