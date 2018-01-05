Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Assistant, AdWords budgets, SEO facts & pictures in search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google says Assistant now on more than 400 million devices
Jan 5, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Sales of Google Home smart speakers are considerably smaller.
- The AdWords 2x budget change: How’s it going?
Jan 5, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Search marketers weigh in on their experiences since the change took effect in October.
- 10 facts about rich results that all SEOs should know
Jan 5, 2018 by John E Lincoln
Columnist John Lincoln provides a lesson in rich results 101 for those who are just getting started with them.
- Search in Pics: Google’s floppy sofa, rusty Android head & dancers
Jan 5, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. A very floppy Google sofa bench: Source: Instagram Google’s bathroom signs: Source: Instagram A rusty Android […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Madison Logic becomes bidirectional with marketing automation by integrating with Marketo
- Frito-Lay CMO says marketers need a listen-first mentality to be successful
- The 2018 content focus challenge
Search News From Around The Web:
- 5 AdWords Scripts for Smarter Bidding, WordStream
- Amazon, Google cut speaker prices in market share contest: analysts, Reuters
- Ask Yoast: Still minify and concatenate CSS and JS files?, Yoast
- How a Google Home in Every Room Gives My Kids Answers All Day, louisgray.com
- How Google Home and the Google Assistant helped you get more done in 2017, Google Blog
- Is Google’s Panda algorithm still relevant in 2018?, Vertical Leap
- Seeing Unusual Keywords In Your Search Analytics Reports? Might Be Google’s Knowledge Graph, Search Engine Roundtable
- SEO ranking factors in 2018, Branded3
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.