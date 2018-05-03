Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google updates recipe markup for Google Search & Google Assistant

May 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google requires that the recipeIngredient and recipeInstructions properties for recipes work on Google Assistant.

Compare 16 local marketing automation platforms

May 3, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Locally targeted ad spending by US national brands will grow to $68.9 billion in 2018, according to BIA/Kelsey’s US Local Media Forecast. Local marketing growth is being driven by several important trends, including consumers’ increasing preference for online local information — particularly through social media — and their use of mobile devices to shop locally. […]

Georges Méliès Google doodle pays tribute to visionary French film director with first-ever VR doodle

May 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Today marks the 1912 release of Méliès’s famous film, “À la conquête du pôle” (“The Conquest of the Pole”).

AdWords Editor 12.3 is out with more robust filtering, search query reports & more

May 3, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Editor also now supports custom intent audiences, responsive search ads and other newer features.

How to turn a boring email into an irresistible link pitch

May 3, 2018 by Gisele Navarro Getting people to open, read and act on your email is tough, but Contributor Gisele Navarro gives you an edge with 20 phrases that keep people reading and eventually linking to your content.