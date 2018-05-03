SearchCap: Google AdWords Editor, Bing Audience Ads & recipe markup changes
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google updates recipe markup for Google Search & Google Assistant
May 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google requires that the recipeIngredient and recipeInstructions properties for recipes work on Google Assistant.
- Compare 16 local marketing automation platforms
May 3, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Locally targeted ad spending by US national brands will grow to $68.9 billion in 2018, according to BIA/Kelsey’s US Local Media Forecast. Local marketing growth is being driven by several important trends, including consumers’ increasing preference for online local information — particularly through social media — and their use of mobile devices to shop locally. […]
- Georges Méliès Google doodle pays tribute to visionary French film director with first-ever VR doodle
May 3, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Today marks the 1912 release of Méliès’s famous film, “À la conquête du pôle” (“The Conquest of the Pole”).
- AdWords Editor 12.3 is out with more robust filtering, search query reports & more
May 3, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Editor also now supports custom intent audiences, responsive search ads and other newer features.
- How to turn a boring email into an irresistible link pitch
May 3, 2018 by Gisele Navarro
Getting people to open, read and act on your email is tough, but Contributor Gisele Navarro gives you an edge with 20 phrases that keep people reading and eventually linking to your content.
- Microsoft launches new audience network, ‘Audience Ads’ at Bing Partner Summit
May 3, 2018 by Greg Sterling
New display network combines search signals, Microsoft’s AI assets and its audience graph, which includes LinkedIn.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The F8 Developer Conference is over: Here’s everything Facebook announced
- Considering a social media management platform? Compare 18 leading vendors
- Facebook Messenger rolls out AR and other enhancements at its F8 developer conference
- Google AdSense updates impression metrics, but earnings should not be impacted
- Snap revenue takes a hit in Q1 2018, down from $286M in Q4 2017 to $231M last quarter
Search News From Around The Web:
- 5 Tips for optimizing your Google My Business listing, DealerOn
- Everything You Need To Know About Voice Search For Your SEO Strategy, SEM Rush
- Google Recommends You Do Not Use 403 Status Codes, Search Engine Roundtable
- Introducing the Solo Links Tool, Majestic Blog
- Turning your house into a smart home with the Google Assistant, Google Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.