Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords rolls out new interface to all advertisers

Oct 11, 2017 by Susan Wenograd The new experience touts speed, upgraded visuals, more management tools.

AMP up your call conversions: 5 things you need to know

Oct 11, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot In Google’s world, site speed matters. And the search giant is pushing hard on AMP, its open source initiative to improve web page speed and performance for mobile users. But that speed comes at a cost for digital marketers. AMP eliminates scripts — including the scripts that help you track mobile calls. Join Eric Enge […]

Echo and Home will probably have to tell you they’re always listening — in Europe

Oct 11, 2017 by Greg Sterling As smart speakers proliferate around the world, some governments will require strong privacy disclosures and consent to recording.

‘High-quality content’ tips from Google’s own style guides

Oct 11, 2017 by Brian Ussery To meet Google’s standards for content that deserves a high rank, contributor Brian Ussery suggests following the guidelines the search giant has set for its internal content creators.

Investors anxious about Google traffic acquisition costs, which regulation could further increase

Oct 11, 2017 by Greg Sterling Mobile fees and new regulatory moves could bump Google’s revenue costs.

The AdWords 2x budget change: Considering the potential impact

Oct 11, 2017 by Ginny Marvin There are still many questions about how this sudden change will affect ad delivery and spending.

Faster & smarter: Moving from manual to automated SEM campaign management

Oct 10, 2017 by Chris Sherman Automating SEM campaigns is a smart move, thanks to the benefits you reap from eliminating drudge work, but also from the reductions in potential execution errors. Google has consistently built new tools that help with automation, and has recently beefed up capabilities within AdWords. As Frederick Vallaeys recently wrote on Search Engine Land, AdWords Scripts […]

Apple Search Ads expanding to Canada, Mexico & Switzerland

Oct 10, 2017 by Susan Wenograd New countries will be available in the platform starting October 17.