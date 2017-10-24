Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AdWords offline, Google Assistant for families & long-tail keywords
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google announces new online-to-offline features on the cusp of the holiday shopping season
Oct 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The announcements are aimed at giving brick-and-mortar retailers greater visibility on Google search properties.
- Google Assistant now offering a wide range of games for kids and families
Oct 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Fun is a competitive battleground in the smart speaker race.
- How to use long-tail keywords to build your short-tail rankings
Oct 24, 2017 by Stoney deGeyter
Some SEO professionals may advise you not to bother chasing rankings for competitive keyword terms, but columnist Stoney deGeyter believes you can build your authority for these keywords over time by focusing on the long tail.
- How to increase B2B traffic by 192% in five months
Oct 24, 2017 by Andrew Dennis
Looking to increase traffic and links to your site? Columnist Andrew Dennis shares the process he used to greatly improve search engine visibility for a B2B client.
- A bigger Bing for your buck
Oct 24, 2017 by Sponsored Content: CallTrackingMetrics
Bing Ads doesn’t get the credit it deserves. While it’s true that Bing was slower to the paid ad game than Google and Yahoo, Bing Ads — formerly known as Microsoft’s MSN adCenter — has now been around for more than a decade and boasts some pretty impressive stats in its own right. Consider that […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 19 technical SEO facts for beginners
- The nitty-gritty paid search account health check: Part 2
- Is your martech stack keeping pace with changing customer behavior?
- Skimping on deliverability spend? You’re hurting your email program
- PayPal’s new Marketing Solutions tool sheds light on how shoppers use the online payment platform
- The disruption of attribution is coming
- RCS messaging takes a few more steps toward rocking mobile
- 4 steps to enhancing the customer experience with social media
- In digital, lack of oversight is a major blunder
- Facebook, Google and Apple are the top drivers of mobile app installs
- A bigger Bing for your buck
Search News From Around The Web:
- Active Link Building Works: Here’s Why It Doesn’t For You, Search Engine People
- How Google Handles Ranking Pages of Identical Products on a Site, The SEM Post
- How To Build Custom Affinity Audiences In Old & New AdWords, PPC Hero
- How to create SEO-friendly copy in a foreign language, Yoast
- Competitive Research: How to Battle Your SEO Enemies – And Win, Search Engine Journal
- Google Says Stick With ISO 3166-1 For Hreflang, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Set Up and Use Google’s New Customer Reviews, ignitevisibility.com
- Nightmare on SEO Street, SEM Rush
- WordPress SEO Problems You Wish Were Solved, Part 3 — And Their Solution, Bruce Clay
- Yandex Announces Third Quarter 2017 Financial Results (NASDAQ:YNDX), Yandex
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.