Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google announces new online-to-offline features on the cusp of the holiday shopping season

Oct 24, 2017 by Ginny Marvin The announcements are aimed at giving brick-and-mortar retailers greater visibility on Google search properties.

Google Assistant now offering a wide range of games for kids and families

Oct 24, 2017 by Greg Sterling Fun is a competitive battleground in the smart speaker race.

How to use long-tail keywords to build your short-tail rankings

Oct 24, 2017 by Stoney deGeyter Some SEO professionals may advise you not to bother chasing rankings for competitive keyword terms, but columnist Stoney deGeyter believes you can build your authority for these keywords over time by focusing on the long tail.

How to increase B2B traffic by 192% in five months

Oct 24, 2017 by Andrew Dennis Looking to increase traffic and links to your site? Columnist Andrew Dennis shares the process he used to greatly improve search engine visibility for a B2B client.