SearchCap: Google AdWords ticket sales, flight search, AMP changes & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- AdWords Express launches notifications for calls from search ads
Feb 7, 2018 by Susan Wenograd
Advertisers can now rate calls and be notified of missed calls.
- Google now wants larger images for AMP articles
Feb 7, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Are you getting Google search traffic from the AMP-based top stories carousel? Make sure your images are at least 1,200 pixels wide.
- Best practices for onboarding new clients
Feb 7, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Your customers have more choices for products and services than ever before. And with the proliferation of digital communications, it’s easier for your competition to reach your prospective customers — and harder for you to stand out. To be successful, winning a new customer isn’t enough. You must provide an unparalleled experience that demonstrates your […]
- Google adds new features & improves navigation for mobile hotel & flight searches
Feb 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Aiming to make travel planning easier on a mobile device, Google is rolling out new tabs that let users switch between hotel, flight and trip details.
- Optimizing for quality score is a best practice, except when it’s not. Here’s why.
Feb 7, 2018 by Amy Bishop
Contributor Amy Bishop explains that improving quality score shouldn’t be a goal in itself, but solely a means to achieve your business goals. How to tell when it’s worth focusing on and when it’s not.
- Google begins enforcing certification process for event ticket resellers on AdWords
Feb 7, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Ticket resellers are now included among the list of restricted advertisers on AdWords and must be certified by Google before they can advertise.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Instagram tests Facebook’s shoppable Collection ads
- The new advertising industrial complex is here — for now
- How to create content to support local SEO and rock the rankings
- The need for speed: Google dedicates engineering team to accelerate development of WordPress ecosystem
Search News From Around The Web:
- Feel the love this Valentine’s Day with Google Photos, Google Blog
- Google Showing Fewer Featured Snippets In Search Results?, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Measure Incremental Revenue in Paid Marketing, The AdStage Blog
- How To Write The Perfect PPC Ad For Your New Product Line, Brad Geddes
- Just launched! Using Google My Business websites, you can now see insights such as how many views your website has gotten. Click on the ‘Website’ menu in your Google My Business account to see what other information you can, Google My Business on Twitter
- Page Speed For and Beyond Google Mobile Ranking, Alan Bleiweiss Consulting
- Should I Hire An SEO Company? 10 Ways an SEO Agency Can Help, Seer Interactive
- Six ways Google can keep you up to speed in PyeongChang, Google Blog
- Upcoming changes to reach report metrics in DCM, https://www.blog.google/topics/hardware/nest-join-forces-googles-hardware-team/
- What You Need to Implement with AdWords in 2018, State of Digital
