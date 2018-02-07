Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

AdWords Express launches notifications for calls from search ads

Feb 7, 2018 by Susan Wenograd Advertisers can now rate calls and be notified of missed calls.

Google now wants larger images for AMP articles

Feb 7, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Are you getting Google search traffic from the AMP-based top stories carousel? Make sure your images are at least 1,200 pixels wide.

Best practices for onboarding new clients

Feb 7, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Your customers have more choices for products and services than ever before. And with the proliferation of digital communications, it’s easier for your competition to reach your prospective customers — and harder for you to stand out. To be successful, winning a new customer isn’t enough. You must provide an unparalleled experience that demonstrates your […]

Google adds new features & improves navigation for mobile hotel & flight searches

Feb 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Aiming to make travel planning easier on a mobile device, Google is rolling out new tabs that let users switch between hotel, flight and trip details.

Optimizing for quality score is a best practice, except when it’s not. Here’s why.

Feb 7, 2018 by Amy Bishop Contributor Amy Bishop explains that improving quality score shouldn’t be a goal in itself, but solely a means to achieve your business goals. How to tell when it’s worth focusing on and when it’s not.