Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google confirms core search ranking algorithm update

Mar 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google acknowledged the suspected update but says there is nothing webmasters can do to fix their sites if they dropped in rankings.

AdWords custom columns now available at keyword and ad levels

Mar 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Track and optimize to custom metrics tailored to your goals at all levels of your campaigns.

Google tests rounded mobile search design without full Google logo

Mar 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google is yet again testing an even more curved design for its search results pages.

Getting results from your website means asking the right questions

Mar 12, 2018 by Dianna Huff Contributor Dianna Huff explains that blending website data, smart online and proven offline marketing tricks of the trade will generate new leads and sales inquiries for small businesses.

1plusX adds search-like keyword targeting to its DMP

Mar 12, 2018 by Barry Levine The Zurich-based company employs machine learning to predict which consumers might be appropriate for a given set of terms.

Sir William Henry Perkin Google doodle recognizes British scientist behind 1st synthetic dye

Mar 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Perkin accidentally discovered mauveine, the first synthetic dye, while cleaning out a beaker after an unsuccessful science experiment.

Quora’s ad pixel now supports multi-event conversion tracking

Mar 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Advertisers can also now get view-through conversion data.