SearchCap: Google algorithm update, AdWords custom columns & new mobile search design
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google confirms core search ranking algorithm update
Mar 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google acknowledged the suspected update but says there is nothing webmasters can do to fix their sites if they dropped in rankings.
- AdWords custom columns now available at keyword and ad levels
Mar 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Track and optimize to custom metrics tailored to your goals at all levels of your campaigns.
- Google tests rounded mobile search design without full Google logo
Mar 12, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google is yet again testing an even more curved design for its search results pages.
- Getting results from your website means asking the right questions
Mar 12, 2018 by Dianna Huff
Contributor Dianna Huff explains that blending website data, smart online and proven offline marketing tricks of the trade will generate new leads and sales inquiries for small businesses.
- 1plusX adds search-like keyword targeting to its DMP
Mar 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
The Zurich-based company employs machine learning to predict which consumers might be appropriate for a given set of terms.
- Sir William Henry Perkin Google doodle recognizes British scientist behind 1st synthetic dye
Mar 12, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Perkin accidentally discovered mauveine, the first synthetic dye, while cleaning out a beaker after an unsuccessful science experiment.
- Quora’s ad pixel now supports multi-event conversion tracking
Mar 12, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Advertisers can also now get view-through conversion data.
- 5 conversion boosters to optimize your PPC campaigns
Mar 12, 2018 by Sponsored Content: Acquisio
Earlier this year, Facebook broke some bad news. Organic reach is officially being choked, making it harder for brands to reach the audiences they’ve worked so hard to build. Because of this, I believe marketers will look to SEM (search engine marketing) to recapture lost attention. The problem is, there’s already so much competition. How […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Report: Facebook owns the top mobile app in 10 out of 13 countries measured
- What does it take to run a successful email marketing program?
- Building a learning agenda into your marketing program
- Ad fraud allegations continue to besiege Newsweek Media Group
- Snapchat’s @-tagging test could help brands & influencers build their follower numbers
- Creating the best lead-gen website, step by step
Search News From Around The Web:
- 7 Types of Blog Posts to Drive More Traffic to Your Law Firm Website, Search Engine Guide
- Apple Maps shows you the nearest bike-sharing stations, TechCrunch
- Bing returns to Advertising Week 2018, Bing Ads
- Driving the Right Conversions from Facebook Ads: Your 60-Minute Masterclass, PPC Hero
- Google Testing Circle Rounded Buttons In Local Panel, Search Engine Roundtable
- Let’s talk about Voice Search, Koozai
- One Shining AI Moment: when machine learning meets your bracket, Google Blog
- The Moz Year in Review 2017, Moz
- Understanding the inner workings of neural networks, Google Blog
We're listening.
