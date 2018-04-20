Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google confirms rolling out a broad core search algorithm update earlier this week

Apr 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google has confirmed rumors that a search algorithm update took place on Monday. Some sites may have seen their rankings improve, while others may have seen negative or zero change.

Google expanding types of predictions they remove from autocomplete

Apr 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz The autocomplete search function saves 200 years of typing time every single day.

Hreflang tags: How to serve correctly regionalized content

Apr 20, 2018 by Marcus Miller Contributor Marcus Miller gives us an overview of international and multilingual SEO and lists ways hreflang tags can be used to help search engines understand language and regional content variations.

Unifying Your Search and Social Ad Strategies

Apr 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Change is constant in digital marketing. Experienced marketers realize it’s no longer enough to run campaigns in silos. How can you apply your search marketing expertise to amplify your organization’s social advertising efforts (and vice versa)? Join our paid search and social ad experts as they explore the advantages of unifying your search and social […]