Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google algorithm update, changes to autocomplete & regional content
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google confirms rolling out a broad core search algorithm update earlier this week
Apr 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has confirmed rumors that a search algorithm update took place on Monday. Some sites may have seen their rankings improve, while others may have seen negative or zero change.
- Google expanding types of predictions they remove from autocomplete
Apr 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
The autocomplete search function saves 200 years of typing time every single day.
- Hreflang tags: How to serve correctly regionalized content
Apr 20, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Contributor Marcus Miller gives us an overview of international and multilingual SEO and lists ways hreflang tags can be used to help search engines understand language and regional content variations.
- Unifying Your Search and Social Ad Strategies
Apr 20, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Change is constant in digital marketing. Experienced marketers realize it’s no longer enough to run campaigns in silos. How can you apply your search marketing expertise to amplify your organization’s social advertising efforts (and vice versa)? Join our paid search and social ad experts as they explore the advantages of unifying your search and social […]
- Search in Pics: YouTube Space replica, Google Maps art & baby shower cake
Apr 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. A mini version of the YouTube space, in a box: Source: Twitter Google Maps dynamic art: […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How to increase B2B form submissions through conversion testing
- Facebook to change terms of service for members outside Europe ahead of GDPR
- MarTech Today’s GDPR guide for marketers is now available
- Bottos launches a marketplace for data to train AI models
Search News From Around The Web:
- SEO basics: What is HTTP/2?, Yoast
- (Cerf)ing the Internet: meet the man who helped build it, Google Blog
- Content API for Shopping Roundup, Google Ads Developer Blog
- Google Search Console Techniques for Bloggers, SEM Rush
- Google Update & Ranking Fluctuations Continue, Search Engine Roundtable
- Siri on Apple HomePods being triggered by ad for NBA on TNT, appleinsider.com
- Yelp Escapes Privacy Suit Over Recording Sales Calls, Law360
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.