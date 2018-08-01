SearchCap: Google algorithm update, survey says SEO not popular, Bing guide & more
Debra Mastaler on August 1, 2018 at 4:13 pm
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools — Part 1
Aug 1, 2018 by Christi Olson
Contributor and Bing Chief Evangelist Christi Olson kicks off a multipart series on Bing webmaster tools. If you are new to Bing’s webmaster toolset, this detailed guide will get you started and on your way to better rankings on Bing.
- Google confirms broad search algorithm update is rolling out
Aug 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
There is no “fix” if your website was hurt by this last Google update, Google says. But at least you know there was indeed a Google update that may have impacted your website in a good or bad way.
- Survey: SEO rated the ‘least popular digital marketing channel’
Aug 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Only 44% of businesses said SEO was a part of their digital strategy.
- Rebranding your local business? Don’t start without reading these tips
Aug 1, 2018 by Jamie Pitman
Rebranding an established business is not easy, says contributor Jamie Pitman, especially for small businesses. Here are 6 marketing and local search tips to help make the process a success.
- Google Post Insights shows you how well your Google Posts are performing
Aug 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Now you can see how well, or poorly, your Google My Business Posts are doing in search and Google Maps.
- Gerda Taro, first female war photographer, featured in film Google doodle
Aug 1, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google honors “the little red fox” photographer with a special Google logo.
- Merkle: Search ad spending growth slowed again across Google, Bing & Yahoo in Q2 2018
Jul 31, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google CPC growth kept climbing, while Bing Ads and Yahoo Gemini saw a sharp drop in CPCs in Q2 2018.
- Facebook cuts off access to API platform for ‘hundreds of thousands’ of inactive apps
Aug 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook has removed access to its API platform for inactive apps and is now queueing up active apps to make sure all undergo the new review process.
- Facebook & Instagram introduce new user tools to track time spent on the apps
Aug 1, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Both platforms are rolling out an activity dashboard and new features to help users manage how much time they spend looking at their phones.
- You need 23 keywords in a blog post to rank well. Not.
Aug 1, 2018 by Jessica Foster
Contributor Jessica Foster debunks keyword density myths and other SEO content misconceptions.
- The ultimate guide to HTTP status codes and headers for SEO
Aug 1, 2018 by Barry Adams
Do you understand how HTTP protocol works and the impact it has on crawling and indexing web pages? No? Here’s a guide written by Contributor Barry Adams on HTTP status codes and headers that will make it easier to learn.
