SearchCap: Google algorithm updates, right-to-be-forgotten & knowledge graph hack
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- SEOs noticing ranking volatility in Google’s search results
Jan 10, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
There may have been an update or two in the past week.
- Google may be headed for victory in EU right-to-be-forgotten indexing appeal
Jan 10, 2019 by Greg Sterling
The top legal advisor for the European Court of Justice has recommended that delisting under RTBF not extend outside the EU.
- 7 things you might not know about Google My Business categories
Jan 10, 2019 by Joy Hawkins
I have found that Google My Business categories are often an overlooked tactic by many people that work in the Local Search space. According to Moz’s Local Search Ranking Factors Survey, proper Google My Business category associations are the #3 search ranking factor for local packs. It has been one of the top ranking factors […]
- Google working to disable knowledge graph hack that shows misleading search results
Jan 9, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
A knowledge panel manipulation technique is finally getting the search giant’s serious attention.
- Intelligent search strategies for better conversions in 2019
Jan 9, 2019 by Digital Marketing Depot
From image and voice searches to personalized audience targeting and AI, search is getting smarter. Make sure you start 2019 armed with the latest best practices to drive SEO and SEM conversions — both online and over the phone. Join search optimization experts Purna Virji from Microsoft and Blair Symes from DialogTech to learn the […]
