Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

From image and voice searches to personalized audience targeting and AI, search is getting smarter. Make sure you start 2019 armed with the latest best practices to drive SEO and SEM conversions — both online and over the phone. Join search optimization experts Purna Virji from Microsoft and Blair Symes from DialogTech to learn the […]

I have found that Google My Business categories are often an overlooked tactic by many people that work in the Local Search space. According to Moz’s Local Search Ranking Factors Survey, proper Google My Business category associations are the #3 search ranking factor for local packs. It has been one of the top ranking factors […]

The top legal advisor for the European Court of Justice has recommended that delisting under RTBF not extend outside the EU.

There may have been an update or two in the past week.

10 reasons you need to attend SMX West

Jan 10, 2019 by Marketing Land For profitable and tangible SEO and SEM results, attend Search Engine Land’s SMX® West, January 30-31 in San Jose. Here are 10 reasons to join us… 1. Actionable tactics from experts. Get proven, actionable tactics from industry leaders working at companies like Google, Microsoft, IBM, SurveyMonkey, and many more. You’ll leave with tactics you can […]

Here’s how brands can leverage social returns in 2019

Jan 10, 2019 by Penny Wilson A good first step to getting noticed in 2019 is to recognize ad money has to be combined with the equivalent investment in time, creativity and targeting savvy.

Instagram lets marketers share posts across multiple accounts

Jan 9, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues Instagram says the new feature was designed to provide a better experience for people who often post to multiple accounts

Optimizing for attention: Viewability gives rise to time-in-view metrics, poses challenges

Jan 9, 2019 by Robin Kurzer How viewability expectations are evolving and what that means for marketers.