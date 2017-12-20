Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google algorithmic update, SEO reviews & mobile apps
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google confirms mid-December search ranking algorithm update
Dec 20, 2017 by Michelle Robbins
As the update continues to roll out, early indications suggest disruptions in mobile SERPs, sites with no schema data & those relying on doorway pages being most impacted
- 7 ways to use dynamic content and multiply your conversions
Dec 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Ask marketers what their goals are, and one of the first things they will say is to deliver a more personalized experience to their customers. This isn’t a goal aimed solely at increasing conversions; it’s also about meeting customers’ growing expectations. So, how can marketers meet the high demand for super-personalized communications? The answer lies […]
- How independent reviews influence Google’s trust in your brand
Dec 20, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya
Cultivating user reviews is an integral part of any search strategy, especially for local businesses. Columnist Pratik Dholakiya discusses the impact of reviews and provides tips for where to focus your efforts.
- The upcoming mobile app Monday: Be prepared
Dec 20, 2017 by Bobby Lyons
Christmas Day and the day after are two of the biggest mobile download days of the year, and columnist Bobby Lyons shares some app store optimization (ASO) tips to help your app get found.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- What you learn from talking with Google’s largest advertisers all day, every day
- IAB: First half 2017 ad revenues reach $40.1 billion, on track for $87 billion for the full year
- Practical advice for planning a CRM marketing stack upgrade
- Snapchat will let advertisers animate their Sponsored Filters
- Take our Holiday Retail Survey & let us know how your search marketing strategy changed this year
- Learn how to deliver the experience your customers want
- Lotame’s prep for GDPR highlights big changes in data management
- On Facebook’s Messenger, people and businesses trade 2B messages a month
- Big data and how to use it: Our top 10 Analytics & Conversion columns for 2017
- The aftermath of the holiday season: What’s next for your marketing plan?
- PPC 2017: Epic review of the biggest trends & updates in paid search
- Google confirms ad-blocking in Chrome will start February 15
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Assistant on tablets is full width and unfortunately portrait only [Gallery], 9to5Google
- Google Maps’s Moat, Justin Obeirne
- Google’s SEO Starter Guide Downplays Speed & Security?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google’s snippets and the length of your meta description, Yoast
- How To Select Prized Search Terms With Zippy Conversions, Ignite Visibility
- Tips for newsrooms to tell the local story when it matters most, Google Blog
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.