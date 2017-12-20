Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google confirms mid-December search ranking algorithm update

Dec 20, 2017 by Michelle Robbins As the update continues to roll out, early indications suggest disruptions in mobile SERPs, sites with no schema data & those relying on doorway pages being most impacted

7 ways to use dynamic content and multiply your conversions

Dec 20, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Ask marketers what their goals are, and one of the first things they will say is to deliver a more personalized experience to their customers. This isn’t a goal aimed solely at increasing conversions; it’s also about meeting customers’ growing expectations. So, how can marketers meet the high demand for super-personalized communications? The answer lies […]

How independent reviews influence Google’s trust in your brand

Dec 20, 2017 by Pratik Dholakiya Cultivating user reviews is an integral part of any search strategy, especially for local businesses. Columnist Pratik Dholakiya discusses the impact of reviews and provides tips for where to focus your efforts.