Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Invest in a killer PPC campaign by using these smart budget strategies

Feb 16, 2018 by Jeff Baum Contributor Jeff Baum discusses how allocating funds and developing smart budgets brings focus to your PPC campaigns and helps make them a success.

What people get wrong about keyword cannibalization

Feb 16, 2018 by Patrick Stox Columnist Patrick Stox suggests SEOs should reconsider how they think about keyword cannibalization and look at it as an opportunity, not an issue.

Winter Olympics Google doodle for day 8 of the games marks the Lunar New Year

Feb 16, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Google’s Winter Olympics doodle series will include 17 doodles, with a new animated image for each day of competition.

Federal Election Commission proposal toughens political ads disclosure rules

Feb 16, 2018 by Greg Sterling The rule would bring traditional media disclosure requirements to digital ads.

Labels now available in Bing Ads Editor for Dynamic Search Ads

Feb 16, 2018 by Susan Wenograd New feature allows advertisers to organize DSAs in a personalized way.

Google says 100+ ad networks support AMP, releases 3rd-party technology support

Feb 16, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Real-Time Config component enables integrations with other technology partners such as data management platforms and server-side header bidding without impacting speed.