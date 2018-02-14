Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

SMX West is coming! Here’s everything you need to know

Feb 14, 2018 by Chris Sherman Search Engine Land’s SMX® West is just five weeks away, and it’s shaping up to be an exceptional show. You can expect the quality content, speakers, networking activities and meals for which SMX events are famous. SMX West features three packed days exploring the marketing topics that matter most to professionals like you — SEO, […]

How to build a stronger, more effective PPC team

Feb 14, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys Contributor Frederick Vallaeys believes the PPC professionals with the strongest knowledge of paid search fundamentals will have the best opportunities for successful campaigns and solid career growth.

Google announces AMP for Email – delivering Accelerated Mobile Pages experiences to your inbox

Feb 14, 2018 by Michelle Robbins The new spec is available through the Gmail Developer Preview, with support in Gmail slated for later this year.

Instapage launches first landing page platform with AMP

Feb 14, 2018 by Barry Levine The company is partnering with Google to lower loading times for mobile landing pages, because each second can increase the bounce rate by 20%.

Winter Olympics Google doodle gets Valentine’s Day treatment with two dancing grebes

Feb 14, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues On day six of its Winter Olympics series, the doodle team designed a pair of figure-skating grebes that make heart-shaped patterns across a frozen pond.