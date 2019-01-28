Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

DuckDuckGo is growing fast but not enough to grab SEOs’ attention

Jan 28, 2019 by Greg Sterling The search engine’s share is small but some of its metrics are better than Bing’s, according to a third party analysis.

Google My Business messaging via SMS to end, but where is the alternative?

Jan 28, 2019 by Joy Hawkins The end of SMS messaging on the GMB dashboard will have a sizable – and negative – impact on marketing agencies and large enterprises. Here’s why.

Google AMP errors widely reported by webmasters and publishers

Jan 28, 2019 by Barry Schwartz Seeing AMP errors over the past few days, don’t run to fix them just yet – it might be a bug on Google’s end.

Learn how to build an online to offline attribution model for local businesses

Jan 28, 2019 by Brian Smith Offline pickup with online ordering and coupons are just a couple of ways you can build your ideal local attribution stack.

Amazon advertising attribution: Here’s how it works

Jan 28, 2019 by Trevor George There are three dashboards on Amazon and each one tracks attribution differently. Here’s what you need to know about Seller Central, Advertising Console and Amazon DSP.

Want to speak at SMX London? Here’s how

Jan 28, 2019 by Chris Sherman SMX London takes place on May 21-22 at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool St., London EC2M 3YD. To increase the odds of being selected to speak, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure that your pitch is on target to the show’s audience and the session. Please also be very […]

Entries are open for the 2019 Search Engine Land Awards

Jan 25, 2019 by Pamela Parker Through March 8, get Super Early Bird rates on your entry fees for the industry’s most prestigious awards competition.