SearchCap: Google AMP errors, Google My Business messaging & Search Engine Land Awards
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- DuckDuckGo is growing fast but not enough to grab SEOs’ attention
Jan 28, 2019 by Greg Sterling
The search engine’s share is small but some of its metrics are better than Bing’s, according to a third party analysis.
- Google My Business messaging via SMS to end, but where is the alternative?
Jan 28, 2019 by Joy Hawkins
The end of SMS messaging on the GMB dashboard will have a sizable – and negative – impact on marketing agencies and large enterprises. Here’s why.
- Google AMP errors widely reported by webmasters and publishers
Jan 28, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Seeing AMP errors over the past few days, don’t run to fix them just yet – it might be a bug on Google’s end.
- Learn how to build an online to offline attribution model for local businesses
Jan 28, 2019 by Brian Smith
Offline pickup with online ordering and coupons are just a couple of ways you can build your ideal local attribution stack.
- Amazon advertising attribution: Here’s how it works
Jan 28, 2019 by Trevor George
There are three dashboards on Amazon and each one tracks attribution differently. Here’s what you need to know about Seller Central, Advertising Console and Amazon DSP.
- Want to speak at SMX London? Here’s how
Jan 28, 2019 by Chris Sherman
SMX London takes place on May 21-22 at etc.venues, 155 Bishopsgate, Liverpool St., London EC2M 3YD. To increase the odds of being selected to speak, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure that your pitch is on target to the show’s audience and the session. Please also be very […]
- Entries are open for the 2019 Search Engine Land Awards
Jan 25, 2019 by Pamela Parker
Through March 8, get Super Early Bird rates on your entry fees for the industry’s most prestigious awards competition.
- MarTech Today Research: A marketer’s guide to enterprise SEO platforms
Jan 25, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The report offers an in-depth review of the market, tips on the buying process and 18 vendor profiles.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The digital natives are restless
Jan 28, 2019 by Lewis Gersh
Columnist Lewis Gersh looks at the innovative ways digitally native vertical brands are creating “tactile extensions” to further their reach.
- Assessing Multi-Touch Attribution’s value: Is it worth the effort?
Jan 25, 2019 by Barry Levine
While MTA helps marketers assess the impact of individual steps in increasingly complicated customer journeys, some marketers are brewing their own solutions to avoid MTA’s complexity.
- CDP Optimove adds ability to test campaign strategies
Jan 25, 2019 by Barry Levine
Its new Streams feature lets marketers test the incremental effect of one series of multi-channel campaigns — an entire strategy — against another, with automated optimization.
Search News From Around The Web:
