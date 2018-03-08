Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google bringing AMP benefits to web standards, musicians on Google Posts & Google Lens rollout
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google working to integrate AMP benefits into future open web standards
Mar 8, 2018 by Michelle Robbins
Standardization will allow sites to implement, and benefit from, AMP features without adopting the framework.
- How to evolve your marketing in a voice-first world
Mar 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
In her 2017 Internet Trends Report, KPMG’s Mary Meeker named voice as one of the top trends of the year, noting the rise in mobile voice queries and improved voice recognition. AI-enabled voice recognition is becoming a normal part of how we interact with technology. What humans say is becoming valuable data that businesses can […]
- Google amplifies musicians in Google search through the Google Posts platform
Mar 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google officially launches Google Posts to all musicians who have Knowledge Panel details in search.
- How to effectively report competitor spam
Mar 8, 2018 by Kaspar Szymanski
Contributor Kaspar Szymanski outlines reasons why submitting a spam report against a competitor practicing “blackhat SEO” can be another tool in your marketing arsenal.
- Google Lens comes to Android devices through the side door — Google Photos
Mar 8, 2018 by Greg Sterling
This indirect rollout of visual search is intriguing but awkward.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- How Amazon dominates the competitive search landscape
- SourceMedia moves into dynamic native ads
- Mobile marketing: How to fulfill the app retention mandate
- Google AMP team launches ‘Render on Idle’ to load ads faster when browsers sit idle
- YouTube Studio moving out of beta with 3 new metrics & redesigned dashboard
- 30 questions to ask that so-called PPC ‘expert’ before hiring him/her
- The ultimate guide to bot herding and spider wrangling
Search News From Around The Web:
