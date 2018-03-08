Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google working to integrate AMP benefits into future open web standards

Mar 8, 2018 by Michelle Robbins Standardization will allow sites to implement, and benefit from, AMP features without adopting the framework.

How to evolve your marketing in a voice-first world

Mar 8, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot In her 2017 Internet Trends Report, KPMG’s Mary Meeker named voice as one of the top trends of the year, noting the rise in mobile voice queries and improved voice recognition. AI-enabled voice recognition is becoming a normal part of how we interact with technology. What humans say is becoming valuable data that businesses can […]

Google amplifies musicians in Google search through the Google Posts platform

Mar 8, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Google officially launches Google Posts to all musicians who have Knowledge Panel details in search.

How to effectively report competitor spam

Mar 8, 2018 by Kaspar Szymanski Contributor Kaspar Szymanski outlines reasons why submitting a spam report against a competitor practicing “blackhat SEO” can be another tool in your marketing arsenal.