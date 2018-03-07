Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

International Women’s Day Google doodle honoring females around the world arrives a day early

Mar 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The doodle is a collective of 12 stories from female artists, each using her art to share an experience that has impacted her life as a woman.

Google AMP team launches ‘Render on Idle’ to load ads faster when browsers sit idle

Mar 7, 2018 by Ginny Marvin The feature works automatically with DoubleClick AMP ad tag and for ad networks using Fast Fetch.