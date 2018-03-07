Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AMP render on idle, spidering & Google doodle
Barry Schwartz on March 7, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- International Women’s Day Google doodle honoring females around the world arrives a day early
Mar 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The doodle is a collective of 12 stories from female artists, each using her art to share an experience that has impacted her life as a woman.
- Google AMP team launches ‘Render on Idle’ to load ads faster when browsers sit idle
Mar 7, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
The feature works automatically with DoubleClick AMP ad tag and for ad networks using Fast Fetch.
- The ultimate guide to bot herding and spider wrangling
Mar 7, 2018 by Stephan Spencer
In Part 1 of a three-part series, Columnist Stephan Spencer does a deep dive into bots, explaining what they are and why crawl budgets are important.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Quora’s ad pixel now supports multi-event conversion tracking
- Pew report: 74% of Facebook users visit the site daily & 51% go several times a day
- BlackBerry sues Facebook, claims messaging apps infringe on multiple patents
- Analytics 360 Suite customers can now set up ‘user groups’ in Google Analytics
- This ad campaign for travel wants to know all about your trip
- Pixability offers a new self-service video ad platform
- The price is right? Let the data answer that
- Expect only the best at MarTech next month
- Why are marketers talking about taking agency services in-house?
Search News From Around The Web:
- Progressive Web Apps and AMP SEO & Technical Details, ignitevisibility.com
- Google Changes Manual Crawl Limit Quotas, Site Hygiene SEO, Crawl Budget, Brightedge
- Target New Customers With AdWords Similar Audiences for Search, Metric Theory
- Getting Your Link Profile on Point in 2018, State of Digital
- Google’s Gary Illyes No Longer Checking Twitter, Search Engine Roundtable
- Setting CPL Goals for Lead Gen Accounts, PPC Hero
- Which pages should I noindex or nofollow?, Yoast
