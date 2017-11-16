Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google AMP requirements, AdWords promotion extensions & smart speakers
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google rolls out AdWords promotion extensions, custom intent audiences & ad variations for testing
Nov 16, 2017 by Ginny Marvin
The new features are all available in the new AdWords interface.
- The final recrawl analysis: A powerful and important last step after implementing large-scale SEO changes
Nov 16, 2017 by Glenn Gabe
You’ve crawled your client’s site, identified the SEO issues and fixed those issues in staging. Great job! But columnist Glenn Gabe shares why recrawling the site is critical once your SEO changes have been pushed live.
- Google will require AMP and canonical pages to match as of February 1, 2018
Nov 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Though AMP isn’t a ranking signal, non-compliant pages won’t appear in Top Stories or other AMP-specific slots in search results.
- Choosing an enterprise SEO platform
Nov 16, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
With hundreds, thousands, tens of thousands, and even millions of pages, sites, social conversations, images and keywords to manage and optimize, enterprise SEO has become increasingly complicated and time-consuming. Using an enterprise SEO platform can increase efficiency and productivity while reducing the time and errors involved in managing organic search campaigns. More specifically, managing SEO […]
- How to steal the competition’s best keywords: A 3-step guide
Nov 16, 2017 by Jacob Baadsgaard
Why invest so much into keyword research when your competitors have already done the work? Columnist Jacob Baadsgaard explains how to use competitive research to inform your paid search keyword strategy.
- Chinua Achebe Google doodle celebrates Nigerian writer & author of ‘Things Fall Apart’
Nov 16, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Born in the Igbo town of Ogidi in southeastern Nigeria, Achebe would have been 87 years old today.
- Report: Smart speaker owners increasingly using them instead of typing or swiping
Nov 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Survey respondents also showed openness to buying assistant devices from Facebook and other companies that don’t currently offer them.
- Google tries to bring more transparency to news content with help from The Trust Project
Nov 16, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Google will display indicators to help distinguish between quality journalism and false information in search and elsewhere.
- Google aims to make apps for Google Assistant more functional and discoverable
Nov 15, 2017 by Greg Sterling
It also enables users to start a task on Google Home and complete it on a smartphone.
- Google Maps gets brighter UI, new category icons and more color-coding
Nov 15, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Changes designed to make it easier to find relevant content and destinations.
