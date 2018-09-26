Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

So far, these stories only seem to work consistently in the Google search app, and not in mobile Chrome or Safari mobile browsers.

In Google’s mind, does brand authority trump breadth and depth of content? Here’s a new perspective connecting the dots between three significant algorithm updates.

7 ways to use dynamic content and multiply your conversions

Sep 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Five years ago, people were awed when Amazon could recommend a product they’d love. Today, users expect that Netflix will recommend to them another binge-worthy series based on their tastes. So, how does a marketer meet this high demand for personalized communications? The answer is in understanding the power of dynamic content and how it […]

Tobii releases web-based eye tracking for UX testing

Sep 26, 2018 by Barry Levine This is the first web-based product by the Swedish company, whose other trackers required lab conditions or software downloads.

Facebook Stories Ads now available to all advertisers

Sep 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The company began testing the ad units in May and notified its Marketing Partners network earlier this month of the coming launch.

Attorneys General take aim at tech companies with potential multistate action

Sep 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling The Tuesday meeting in Washington made an inquiry into questions of antitrust and consumer data privacy more likely.

Amazon’s Alexa finds its business model: in-skill purchases

Sep 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling Developers will keep 70% of revenue made from subscriptions and premium content sales on Alexa.

Google lets advertisers set custom viewability criteria in Display & Video 360

Sep 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin Unique Reach and Brand Lift reporting for video beyond YouTube are also rolling out to all advertisers.

Feds call for public comments on US privacy legislation ahead of Wednesday’s Senate hearing

Sep 25, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Google and IAB have both presented frameworks as industry groups lobby for business-friendly data privacy legislation.

Thunder announces first ad platform using LiveRamp’s entire identity graph for personalization, measurement

Sep 25, 2018 by Barry Levine The creative ad platform/server now describes itself as the only ‘people-based ad server’ covering LiveRamp’s hundreds of millions of profiles.