SearchCap: Google AMP stories, SEO complexities and algorithm updates
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How Google’s March, April and August updates might fit together
Sep 26, 2018 by Eric Enge
In Google’s mind, does brand authority trump breadth and depth of content? Here’s a new perspective connecting the dots between three significant algorithm updates.
- Google now builds its own AMP stories for search
Sep 26, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
So far, these stories only seem to work consistently in the Google search app, and not in mobile Chrome or Safari mobile browsers.
- Connect with the best and brightest marketers at SMX East
Sep 25, 2018 by Search Engine Land
- Solving complex SEO problems when standard fixes don’t apply
Sep 25, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Seemingly every day, SEO continues to grow more complex. It’s increasingly common for technical audits to uncover problems, and sometimes previously reliable fixes simply don’t work any longer. What’s an SEO to do in this situation? Hannah Thorpe, head of SEO strategy at Found, and Arsen Rabinovich, founder and managing partner at TopHatRank.com, deal with […]
- The secret formula for determining a marketing budget
Sep 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 7 ways to use dynamic content and multiply your conversions
Sep 26, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
- Tobii releases web-based eye tracking for UX testing
Sep 26, 2018 by Barry Levine
This is the first web-based product by the Swedish company, whose other trackers required lab conditions or software downloads.
- Facebook Stories Ads now available to all advertisers
Sep 26, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The company began testing the ad units in May and notified its Marketing Partners network earlier this month of the coming launch.
- Attorneys General take aim at tech companies with potential multistate action
Sep 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The Tuesday meeting in Washington made an inquiry into questions of antitrust and consumer data privacy more likely.
- Amazon’s Alexa finds its business model: in-skill purchases
Sep 26, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Developers will keep 70% of revenue made from subscriptions and premium content sales on Alexa.
- Google lets advertisers set custom viewability criteria in Display & Video 360
Sep 26, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Unique Reach and Brand Lift reporting for video beyond YouTube are also rolling out to all advertisers.
- Feds call for public comments on US privacy legislation ahead of Wednesday’s Senate hearing
Sep 25, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Google and IAB have both presented frameworks as industry groups lobby for business-friendly data privacy legislation.
- Thunder announces first ad platform using LiveRamp’s entire identity graph for personalization, measurement
Sep 25, 2018 by Barry Levine
The creative ad platform/server now describes itself as the only ‘people-based ad server’ covering LiveRamp’s hundreds of millions of profiles.
- Join us next week at MarTech for expert-level strategies and insights
Sep 25, 2018 by Scott Brinker
Search News From Around The Web:
- An SEO’s Guide to Writing Structured Data (JSON-LD), Go Fish Digital
- Google CEO Sundar Pichai to Meet With Top GOP Lawmakers, Wall Street Journal
- Google Images Algorithm Updated To Use Page Authority & Image Placement On A Page, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google, Yandex Discuss Creation of Anti-Piracy Database, TorrentFreak
- Has Your Site Moved to Google’s Mobile-First Indexing? What To Do Next., Keylime Toolbox
- Thinking About PPC Strategy, PPC Hero
- Understanding Search Intention with the help of Google Search Results., SISTRIX
- Waze Apple CarPlay App Now Available For All – Here is our Walkthrough, CarPlay Life
- Working together to fight disinformation online, Google Blog
