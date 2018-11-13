SearchCap: Google AMP URLs, Ads exact match changes & web.dev portal
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- With so many choices, which SEO tool is right for you?
Nov 13, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Compiled from the latest research, this 55-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. In this report you will learn: Who the leading players are in enterprise SEO platforms. What you should look for in […]
- Google opens developer preview of AMP URLs showing publisher domain names
Nov 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Here is how to see Google’s fix for AMP URLs from Google search when you click on an AMP result.
- With the Google’s exact match change rolled out, here’s what advertisers are seeing
Nov 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
What’s the impact so far? Are advertisers rethinking campaign structure and management?
- IAB: Mobile drove paid search growth in first-half of 2018, desktop revenue flat
Nov 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Mobile search revenue grew to $13.5B, desktop search was $9.3B.
- Google launches portal to help developers build modern web sites
Nov 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A new Google tool at web.dev measures your site’s performance as well as its compliance with standards for progressive web apps, best practices, accessibility and SEO.
- 5 SEO trends that will matter most in 2019
Nov 13, 2018 by Sponsored Content: SEO PowerSuite
To be atop the waves, think about your SEO strategy in advance. A shortcut to success: get to know the upcoming trends and work out an action plan for each. This year, Google’s shaken the world with its mobile- and speed-related efforts. As a result, most of next year’s SEO efforts are expected in this […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 8 ways marketers use call analytics in Salesforce to drive revenue
Nov 13, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Salesforce is the world’s most popular CRM provider, with more than 150,000 users worldwide. It’s used by companies of all sizes — from small businesses with one subscription to large enterprises with thousands — but has seen its greatest adoption among the world’s biggest brands, with over 80% of Fortune 500 companies using its CRM. […]
- Survey: Majority of consumers will spend 75% of holiday budgets online this year
Nov 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling
But stores are driving an increasing percentage of online buying.
- As Facebook prioritizes Stories over Newsfeed, will advertisers follow suit?
Nov 13, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Marketers say creativity is key to maximizing returns across all of Facebook properties.
- How long will the brand safety conversation continue?
Nov 13, 2018 by Rob Rasko
Every brand will have a nuanced definition of a safe online environment and that’s where the complexity of this topic lies.
- 5 SEO trends that will matter most in 2019
Nov 13, 2018 by Sponsored Content: SEO PowerSuite
To be atop the waves, think about your SEO strategy in advance. A shortcut to success: get to know the upcoming trends and work out an action plan for each. This year, Google’s shaken the world with its mobile- and speed-related efforts. As a result, most of next year’s SEO efforts are expected in this […]
- AR/VR agency Vertebrae launches web-based AR platform for online retailers
Nov 12, 2018 by Barry Levine
Called Axis, it enables online visitors to virtually “try on” hats and other accessories and interact with objects in 360-degree detail.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Google Internet Traffic Is Briefly Misdirected Through Russia, China, Wall Street Journal
- A new report on the convergence of TV and digital video, Google Blog
- Google CFO Expects to Double New York Staff Over the Next 10 Years, Wall Street Journal
- Google Local Panel Adds See Other Locations, Search Engine Roundtable
- How site speed influences SEO, Yoast
- SEO Audits and Tools: The Good, The Better and The Best, BruceClay.com
- The Advanced Guide to Keyword Clustering, Moz
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.