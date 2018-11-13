Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

With so many choices, which SEO tool is right for you?

Nov 13, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Compiled from the latest research, this 55-page report is your source for the latest trends, opportunities and challenges facing the market for SEO software tools as seen by industry leaders, vendors and their customers. In this report you will learn: Who the leading players are in enterprise SEO platforms. What you should look for in […]

Google opens developer preview of AMP URLs showing publisher domain names

Nov 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz Here is how to see Google’s fix for AMP URLs from Google search when you click on an AMP result.

With the Google’s exact match change rolled out, here’s what advertisers are seeing

Nov 13, 2018 by Ginny Marvin What’s the impact so far? Are advertisers rethinking campaign structure and management?

IAB: Mobile drove paid search growth in first-half of 2018, desktop revenue flat

Nov 13, 2018 by Greg Sterling Mobile search revenue grew to $13.5B, desktop search was $9.3B.

Google launches portal to help developers build modern web sites

Nov 13, 2018 by Barry Schwartz A new Google tool at web.dev measures your site’s performance as well as its compliance with standards for progressive web apps, best practices, accessibility and SEO.