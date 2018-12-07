SearchCap: Google Analytics with Search Console bug & old Search Console reports
Barry Schwartz on December 7, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google to redirect old Search Console reports to new ones Dec. 13
Dec 7, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
It’s time to get acquainted with the new Google Search Console reports.
- Google Analytics admin emails sent to Search Console users in latest bug
Dec 7, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Google said it has fixed the bug that was active between Nov.12 and 13.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Grammarly tops YouTube’s TrueView for Action 2018 leaderboard
Dec 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The ranking algorithm factored total reach, clicks and engagement for the direct response ads.
- Facebook missteps highlight what happens when you can’t trust platform metrics
Dec 7, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Marketers weigh-in on the dilemma of trusting Facebook’s video ad metrics and offer alternatives for measuring video campaign results.
- Get your sneak peek at the MarTech agenda
Dec 7, 2018 by Scott Brinker
Senior-level marketers at the intersection of marketing, technology, and management are coming to MarTech® January 30-31, 2019 in San Jose for proven strategies from real-world experts. Here’s a sneak peek: Tracks and topics that matter The grand vision of martech guides the creation of our agenda, with speakers and sessions like… “NextGen Marketing: How Artificial Intelligence […]
- Repair your reputation: Displace mugshots with your family photo album
Dec 7, 2018 by Chris Silver Smith
You have the tools to suppress your own mugshots in search engines’ results by publishing a bunch of images associated with your name. Here’s how.
- Firefly adds mobile device-like targeting to ads on car rooftops
Dec 6, 2018 by Barry Levine
The San Francisco-based startup is delivering ads designed for drivers’ specific paths, with a granularity down to a city block.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Collaborating on the future of audio news for the Assistant, Google Blog
- Join Google’s John Mueller In Zurich For A Live Webmaster Hangout, Search Engine Roundtable
- Tackling ads abuse in apps and SDKs, Google Online Security Blog
- The Official AMP Plugin for WordPress, Accelerated Mobile Pages Project
- Top U.S. general urges Google to work with military, Reuters
- Few people are actually trapped in filter bubbles. Why do they like to say that they are?, Nieman Lab
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.