SearchCap: Google and Facebook accused of plundering, GSC gets new features, IF functions & more
Debra Mastaler on September 4, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- European publishers accuse Google and Facebook of ‘plundering’ their content
Sep 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Publishers and media companies have stepped up lobbying for a restrictive copyright law that would effectively create ‘link taxes.’
- Google Search Console out of beta, adds more features
Sep 4, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google has added a manual actions section to the new Google Search Console, and the URL inspection tool now works in real time.
- Find anomalies in your campaign spending with this Google Ads script
Sep 4, 2018 by Daniel Gilbert
Contributor Daniel Gilbert shares a customizable script that lets you check for overspending or underspending in your Google Ads account by finding changes in spending.
- Google’s somewhat-new guide to totally excellent ads
Sep 4, 2018 by Matt Lawson
As responsive search ads make their way to an account near you, contributor and Googler Matt Lawson shares suggestions on how to implement all of the ad formats in one big happy account. Party time!
- How to use IF functions to speak to different audiences
Sep 4, 2018 by Joe Martinez
If you have several remarketing audiences created, contributor Joe Martinez explains how to use IF functions to advertise to each user group depending on where they might be in your sales funnel.
- Google speeds up some searches by 2x with use of Service Worker and Chrome for Android
Sep 3, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s pursuit of speed has led it to use Service Workers to make some repeated searches twice as fast.
- 5 ways to avoid duplicate content and indexing issues on your e-commerce site
Sep 3, 2018 by Manish Dudharejia
Before a page can rank well, it needs to be crawled and indexed. Contributor Manish Dudharejia shares five tips to give your pages the best chance of getting indexed in the search results.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Snap names Time Warner’s former CMO as its VP of US Global Business Solutions
Sep 4, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Reporting to Snap’s Chief Strategy Officer, Kristen O’Hara will oversee the Business Solutions groups tasked with building advertiser relationships.
- Study: Telecoms have been throttling YouTube and Netflix since demise of net neutrality
Sep 4, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Even though it was happening to some degree before this year, the activity has picked up since the FCC decision to change the rules.
- Protect Your Brand: The best defense is a good offense
Sep 4, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Your brand is constantly under attack by competitors that bid on your branded keywords, interrupting the customer journey and diverting search traffic and ultimately revenue. These “hijack” attempts muddy your reputation and adversely impact the experience your consumers have with your brand online. So, how do you spot it and stop it? How do you […]
- How small businesses can see big results with foundational SEO
Sep 3, 2018 by Marcus Miller
Where can you put 20% effort for 80% SEO return? Contributor Marcus Miller outlines SEO tactics SMB owners can use for easy but effective wins.
- Here’s why you should crowdsource your programmatic creatives
Aug 31, 2018 by Grace Kaye
Maybe you’ve experimented with influencers or user-generated content, but have you ever employed user-made-creative in your advertising campaigns? Contributor Grace Kaye shares tips and tactics, describing the experiences of one retail brand.
- The ultimate guide to using Bing Webmaster Tools – Part 5
Aug 31, 2018 by Christi Olson
Contributor and Bing Chief Evangelist Christi Olson outlines the free publicity tools Bing offers in part 5 of our Bing WMT series.
- How to capitalize on the competitive advantage of real-time data analysis
Aug 31, 2018 by Stela Yordanova
Contributor Stela Yordanova explains how to capitalize on the competitive advantage provided by real-time data analysis.
Search News From Around The Web:
