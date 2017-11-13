Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google antitrust, Facebook local & Google defamation
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- CEO who forged court order to get Google to remove defamation faces prison
Nov 13, 2017 by Chris Silver Smith
Contributor Chris Silver Smith tells the lamentable story of a sophisticated reputation attack and a victimized company led to take desperate steps to recover.
- Facebook Local is the social network’s stab at Yelp, Foursquare
Nov 13, 2017 by Tim Peterson
Facebook’s new app lets people find nearby things to do and places to go.
- Missouri Attorney General initiates Google antitrust investigation
Nov 13, 2017 by Greg Sterling
Focus is on consumer data collection practices and alleged “search bias.”
- 3 last-minute Google Shopping tricks to level up your account for the holidays
Nov 13, 2017 by Todd Saunders
Looking for ways to make your product listing ads stand out this holiday season? Columnist Todd Saunders has some tips.
- Three ways to use a domain name for business today
Nov 13, 2017 by Sponsored Content: Verisign
Registering a domain name is one of the first steps to starting a new business. That’s because whatever name is chosen will represent the business’s space on the internet — and, possibly, a customer’s first impression of the company. But once you have that domain name, what do you do? Don’t stress over building an […]
- Veterans Day Google doodle designed in collaboration with Google’s veteran employee network
Nov 11, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
The doodle highlights service members from each branch of the military: Marines, Coast Guard, Air Force, Navy and Army.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- 7 ways to use dynamic content and multiply your conversions.
- Snapchat now lets brands link Sponsored Lens, Geofilter ads to their sites
- Here’s how international firm Bynder is gearing up for GDPR
- Keurig and the challenges of remaining non-partisan in a polarized marketplace
- Drift unveils a chat window that knows when your account is visiting the site
- Your brand vs. social algorithms: The conundrum of 2018
- Three ways to use a domain name for business today
Search News From Around The Web:
- EU closes in on Google as it prepares second antitrust fine, Telegraph
- 5 Tips For Improving Local PPC Ads, PPC Hero
- Adapting your content SEO strategy, Yoast
- Company Name Showing With An Incorrect Space In Google?, Search Engine Roundtable
- Five Analogies to Help Explain SEO to Your Clients, State of Digital
- How to Build a PPC Report in Google Data Studio, The AdStage Blog
- SEO Triage Plan: Why You Need One, Stone Temple
- SEO: If You Think The Best Are Expensive, Wait ‘Til You Hire a Bad One, Friday
- The battle of 2017 Christmas ads, Branded3
- YouTube iOS App Causing Battery Drain, Overheating Issues for Some Users, Mac Rumors
