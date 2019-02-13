SearchCap: Google Assistant ads, Google Maps reply to reviews & waitlists
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google enables ‘join waitlist’ for restaurants
Feb 13, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Functionality is provided by DineTime as part of Reserve with Google.
- Google tests ads in Assistant results
Feb 13, 2019 by Greg Sterling
With the Assistant now on a billion devices, the move was inevitable.
- Business owners can now reply to reviews on Google Maps desktop
Feb 13, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
If you primarily use a desktop computer, you’ll be happy to know that you can now reply to Google Maps reviews without opening a mobile app.
- Death of the keyword: What it is (and is not) for retail
Feb 13, 2019 by Andy Taylor
Are keywords dead, or slowly dying? Columnist Andy Taylor believes that’s up to Google as it controls keeping keyword negatives strumming.
- Analyst: 8 billion voice assistants by 2023
Feb 12, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Marketers need to have a voice strategy that recognizes the different use cases of different hardware devices and channels.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Agencies, brands see big potential for OTT, cross-device measurement in 2019
Feb 13, 2019 by Robin Kurzer
IAS’s Digital Pulse Survey also found that though concern about ad fraud has dropped, it’s still at the forefront of marketers’ minds.
- Reddit App Install ads are, here along with new 3rd party attribution options, more tracking capabilities
Feb 13, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The site is continuing to build out its performance-driven advertising options for marketers.
- Adobe Experience Manager adds features to help marketers manage assets, optimize video
Feb 13, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The company also released new tools designed for IT and developers managing app development.
- New-school paid social creative needs old-school teamwork to succeed
Feb 13, 2019 by Susan Wenograd
Agencies that get creative are going to continue to inch ahead of those that do not. Here’s how you can adjust your video strategy on social.
- Marketers can now employ Watson in any cloud or location
Feb 12, 2019 by Barry Levine
IBM announces the availability of the powerful AI service for on-premises, private clouds, hybrid clouds or other environments beyond its own platform.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Apple may have been paid $9.5B by Google in 2018 to stay default Safari search option, Apple Insider
- Google Local Restaurant Packs Showing "Find a Table" Filter, Sergey Alakov
- People Ask Their Most Pressing SEO Questions — Our Experts Answer, Moz
- The Basics of Building an Intent-based Keyword List, Moz
- Yoast SEO 9.6: Improving our code, Yoast
- A guide to setting up your very own search intent projects, Moz
- Google Image Search Adds Recently Viewed, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Search Ranking Algorithm Update Continues, Search Engine Roundtable
- Investing $13 billion across the U.S. in 2019, Google Blog
- User-Intent as the key to long-term SEO success., SISTRIX
