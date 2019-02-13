Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Marketers need to have a voice strategy that recognizes the different use cases of different hardware devices and channels.

Are keywords dead, or slowly dying? Columnist Andy Taylor believes that’s up to Google as it controls keeping keyword negatives strumming.

If you primarily use a desktop computer, you’ll be happy to know that you can now reply to Google Maps reviews without opening a mobile app.

With the Assistant now on a billion devices, the move was inevitable.

Functionality is provided by DineTime as part of Reserve with Google.

Agencies, brands see big potential for OTT, cross-device measurement in 2019

Feb 13, 2019 by Robin Kurzer IAS’s Digital Pulse Survey also found that though concern about ad fraud has dropped, it’s still at the forefront of marketers’ minds.

Reddit App Install ads are, here along with new 3rd party attribution options, more tracking capabilities

Feb 13, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues The site is continuing to build out its performance-driven advertising options for marketers.

Adobe Experience Manager adds features to help marketers manage assets, optimize video

Feb 13, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues The company also released new tools designed for IT and developers managing app development.

New-school paid social creative needs old-school teamwork to succeed

Feb 13, 2019 by Susan Wenograd Agencies that get creative are going to continue to inch ahead of those that do not. Here’s how you can adjust your video strategy on social.

Marketers can now employ Watson in any cloud or location

Feb 12, 2019 by Barry Levine IBM announces the availability of the powerful AI service for on-premises, private clouds, hybrid clouds or other environments beyond its own platform.