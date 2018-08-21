SearchCap: Google Assistant finds good news, GSC updates, Google Image search traffic & more
Debra Mastaler on August 21, 2018 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- A checklist: Important SEO points to cover in a content campaign
Aug 21, 2018 by Paddy Moogan
Contributor Paddy Moogan shares a checklist of key on-page and analytical items and how to SEO them so your content campaign runs smoothly and supports your ranking efforts.
- Google Analytics shows how to find Google Image search traffic when Google Images changes the referral URL
Aug 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Curious how Google Analytics will show your traffic coming from Google Image search after the pre-announced referrer URL change? Google has documented it for us in a blog post.
- Google Assistant will now find you ‘good news’
Aug 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
‘OK, Google: Tell me something good’ triggers positive news stories from the Solutions Journalism Network.
- New Google Search Console has added the links reports from the old interface
Aug 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google continues to port features from the old Google Search Console to the new beta Search Console.
- Google marks 14 years as a public company
Aug 20, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Today the search giant ranks as the world’s third most valuable company.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- As advertisers pull back on Facebook, Instagram’s ad spend growth rate is booming
Aug 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Facebook’s ad spend is at a standstill, but Instagram’s is on the move. Here’s a look at just how much it’s up and what’s driving the growth.
- Google faces potential class action, FTC penalties for ‘surreptitious’ location tracking
Aug 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
A lawsuit filed last week and a request for the FTC to enforce a consent decree both stem from the AP story about location tracking.
- Instagram makes a play to keep users scrolling with new ‘Recommended For You’ posts
Aug 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The new feature being tested conflicts with the digital well-being initiative behind Instagram’s “You’re All Caught Up” feature launched last month.
- Why more automation from Google Ads is good for tool makers and PPC careers
Aug 21, 2018 by Frederick Vallaeys
Marketers who question their future in an industry dominated by automation need to embrace change, says contributor Frederick Vallaeys. Here’s how one man and his company said “bring it on” and thrived.
- Understanding the convergence of industry 4.0 and the rise of autonomous vehicles
Aug 21, 2018 by Joe Veverka
Contributor Joe Veverka looks at search as an indicator of attitudinal behavior shifts to better understand the rise of the autonomous vehicle (AV) and the mega-disruption of our time: convergence.
Search News From Around The Web:
-
- 4 Simple AdWords Features That Every Beginner Overlooks, Jeff Bullas
- Bing Ads Tracking Updates, PPCHero
- How Google’s Automated Ad Suggestions Are Preforming, Adalysis
- New Automated Bidding Available in Bing Ads, ClixMarketing
- Ranking Patent Based on Large Data Sets Updated, GoFishDigital
- Reaching the Web Reader: Optimizing Content for Readability, Skyword
- Selling inventory is easier with Google Ad Manager, Google
- The Advanced Guide to Ranking in Local Search, BrightLocal
- The Ultimate Guide to Google Ads Bidding Strategies, Adespresso
