SearchCap: Google Assistant GMB setting, voice assistance & SMX West
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- The age of voice assistance and a new input paradigm
Nov 2, 2018 by Eric Enge
SMX East’s opening keynote from Google’s Naomi Makofsky outlined how marketers can find opportunities for the explosion of conversationally powered experiences with customers.
- Become a better search marketer in 2019 – the SMX West agenda is live
Nov 2, 2018 by Chris Sherman
Serious marketers attend Search Engine Land’s SMX® West. Join us on January 30-31, 2019 for the latest SEO and SEM tactics in mobile-friendly indexing, Google’s new dynamic rendering, voice search, match types, Amazon ads, and so much more. The agenda is live and ready for you to explore: SEO Mobile First Indexing & Mobile Friendly SEO Google’s New […]
- Google asks SMBs if they’ll accept calls from Google Assistant
Nov 1, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Google is testing business owner interest in receiving calls from an AI robot.
- Want to speak at SMX West? Here’s how
Nov 1, 2018 by Chris Sherman
SMX West takes place on January 30-31, 2019 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, and we’re looking for speakers. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure that your pitch is on target to the show’s audience and the session. […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Why you should embrace a full-funnel strategy for programmatic display
Nov 2, 2018 by Grace Kaye
Conventional wisdom may say that the classic marketing funnel is outdated, but the funnel is still your friend. Here’s why.
- Instagram reportedly testing new promoted Stories ad option for business accounts
Nov 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
It could open up Stories ads to smaller businesses with limited resources.
- Instagram’s now lets users add IGTV video ‘previews’ to Stories
Nov 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The new feature is an effort to drive more traffic to IGTV videos.
- Facebook begins rolling out analytics for Instagram accounts & expanded Page analytics
Nov 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Both are currently in beta, with rollouts happening over the next several months.
- How to make your emails shine bright during ‘Gray November’
Nov 2, 2018 by Len Shneyder
The popularity of holiday promotions requires marketers to learn how to build a month-long program without massive list fatigue.
- Vote.org tries static billboards, print ads in college papers and SMS to reach the unreachable
Nov 1, 2018 by Barry Levine
The non-partisan organization is testing some new tactics this year to reach some of the most connected people on earth.
- Audience targeting service Simulmedia launches ‘first’ direct-to-consumer ad marketplace for linear TV
Nov 1, 2018 by Barry Levine
Dollar Shave Club, Casper mattresses and the like now have a TV ad marketplace designed for their needs.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Apple’s New Map, Justin O’Beirne
- Google Cache Begins Showing Mobile Version Of Site, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google Webmaster Hangout Notes: October 30th 2018, DeepCrawl
- Google’s top Washington lobbyist is leaving role, Axios
- How to Report on the True Impact of Paid Search Campaigns, Seer Interactive
