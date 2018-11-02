Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

SMX West takes place on January 30-31, 2019 at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, and we’re looking for speakers. To increase the odds of being selected, be sure to read the agenda. Understand what the sessions are about. Ensure that your pitch is on target to the show’s audience and the session. […]

Google is testing business owner interest in receiving calls from an AI robot.

SMX East’s opening keynote from Google’s Naomi Makofsky outlined how marketers can find opportunities for the explosion of conversationally powered experiences with customers.

Why you should embrace a full-funnel strategy for programmatic display

Nov 2, 2018 by Grace Kaye Conventional wisdom may say that the classic marketing funnel is outdated, but the funnel is still your friend. Here’s why.

Instagram reportedly testing new promoted Stories ad option for business accounts

Nov 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues It could open up Stories ads to smaller businesses with limited resources.

Instagram’s now lets users add IGTV video ‘previews’ to Stories

Nov 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The new feature is an effort to drive more traffic to IGTV videos.

Facebook begins rolling out analytics for Instagram accounts & expanded Page analytics

Nov 2, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Both are currently in beta, with rollouts happening over the next several months.

How to make your emails shine bright during ‘Gray November’

Nov 2, 2018 by Len Shneyder The popularity of holiday promotions requires marketers to learn how to build a month-long program without massive list fatigue.

Vote.org tries static billboards, print ads in college papers and SMS to reach the unreachable

Nov 1, 2018 by Barry Levine The non-partisan organization is testing some new tactics this year to reach some of the most connected people on earth.