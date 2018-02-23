Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google Assistant updates, search referral growth & marketing efforts
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Assistant to get multiple new languages, distribution and skills
Feb 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The Assistant will soon speak 30 languages and be able to offer mobile carrier customer support.
- Search outpaced social for referral traffic last year, driving 35% of site visits vs social’s 26% share of visits
Feb 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
According to a new referral traffic report from Shareaholic, 2017 was the first time since 2014 search owned a larger share of visits over social.
- 3 ways to revitalize your digital marketing program
Feb 23, 2018 by Elizabeth Laird
Ever hit a performance plateau? Contributor Elizabeth Laird looks at three ways to jumpstart your marketing efforts when you’re stuck and spinning your wheels.
- Community Corner: Spotlight on Search Engine Land Award Winners MediaHub & UPMC Health Plan
Feb 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
An interview series highlighting 2017’s Award winners: A look at the work they accomplished and the results they achieved.
- Search in Pics: Google’s Captain America, a mural at Google & a shiny Google slide
Feb 23, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. This Googler dressed up as Captain America: Source: Instagram What did they do to this foosball […]
- Valassis launches Remarketing Activation to follow up web browsing with an email or postcard
- Report: Facebook leads other platforms for app-install ROI in performance index
- YouTube removes analytics from its demographic data reports for creators
- Facebook is removing 20 outdated, redundant ad metrics; adding methodology labels
