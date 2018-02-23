Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Google Assistant to get multiple new languages, distribution and skills

Feb 23, 2018 by Greg Sterling The Assistant will soon speak 30 languages and be able to offer mobile carrier customer support.

Search outpaced social for referral traffic last year, driving 35% of site visits vs social’s 26% share of visits

Feb 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues According to a new referral traffic report from Shareaholic, 2017 was the first time since 2014 search owned a larger share of visits over social.

3 ways to revitalize your digital marketing program

Feb 23, 2018 by Elizabeth Laird Ever hit a performance plateau? Contributor Elizabeth Laird looks at three ways to jumpstart your marketing efforts when you’re stuck and spinning your wheels.

Community Corner: Spotlight on Search Engine Land Award Winners MediaHub & UPMC Health Plan

Feb 23, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues An interview series highlighting 2017’s Award winners: A look at the work they accomplished and the results they achieved.