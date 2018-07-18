SearchCap: Google Assistant ups its game, SMX East, SEO traffic projections & more
Debra Mastaler on July 18, 2018 at 4:03 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- How to project SEO traffic levels and avoid saying, ‘It depends’
Jul 18, 2018 by Simon Heseltine
Establishing a baseline and understanding historical trends helps forecast traffic trends and alerts you when traffic changes. Contributor Simon Heseltine lists steps you can take to predict incoming traffic and changes to your site.
- Google may notify you when your local business listing goes live in Google Maps & Search
Jul 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
A new notification from Google My Business will tell businesses when their local listings go live.
- Google tests location tab for hotel knowledge panels
Jul 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Need help finding a great hotel based on what you can do near that hotel? Google is testing a location tab that shows you just that.
- Kurt Masur, the German conductor, gets a Google doodle
Jul 18, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Google logo honors one of the last old-style maestros, Kurt Masur.
- Google Assistant gets more helpful
Jul 17, 2018 by Chris Sherman
The Google Assistant app now offers a new visual overview of your day, with proactive suggestions and personalized information.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Looking to grow into a C-level leadership role? Focus on e-commerce.
Jul 18, 2018 by Andrew Waber
Contributor Andrew Waber suggests marketers looking for a senior leadership role should address the gaps and opportunities present in their e-commerce practice as a way to stand out.
- Why the local search marketplace would benefit from a super-app
Jul 18, 2018 by Wesley Young
Contributor Wesley Young looks at how WeChat works, what the chances are of a similar app development here in the US and what integrated interfaces could mean for local search marketers.
- Oracle Responsys launches first SMS aggregator marketplace
Jul 18, 2018 by Barry Levine
Now, marketers can select from hundreds of aggregators, covering every territory.
- Google hit with largest-ever $5 billion antitrust penalty in Android case
Jul 18, 2018 by Greg Sterling
The fine could have reached $11 billion, according to EU regulation guidelines.
- How to be proactive and prevent a negative SEO campaign — Part 3
Jul 18, 2018 by Joe Sinkwitz
There is no such thing as being negative SEO-proof, says contributor Joe Sinkwitz. All you can do is take steps to lessen the probability of becoming a victim. Here’s how to reduce attack vectors and protect your site.
- Ask an SMXpert – Google Tag Manager
Jul 18, 2018 by Debra Mastaler
SMXperts Stephanie Wallace and Tom Bennet answer questions on how Google Tag Manager works, its key benefits and why you should be using it.
- Google My Business listings: 5 frequently asked questions
Jul 18, 2018 by Sherry Bonelli
GMB has a handful of new features and some best-practice confusion. Contributor Sherry Bonelli clears things up and answers five frequently asked questions on fake reviews, random people changing your listing and more.
