The paid media marketing landscape has become increasingly complex, as the speed of search engine algorithms and development changes accelerates and marketers demand more integrated channel capabilities. Automating paid media campaign management through an enterprise platform can improve efficiency and productivity. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market […]

Shopping, local searches and audience optimizations are three of the biggest considerations to keep in mind.

iPhone users can now trigger “OK Google” by just asking Siri.

Were you getting traffic in Google from video carousels or image carousels? There was a change that might impact you.

The importance of video marketing continues to grow and video SEO is an effective way to differentiate your brand and outrank your competitors.

The Black Friday Ecommerce PPC doomsday checklist of dramatically epic proportion

Nov 21, 2018 by Kirk Williams Here’s a final Black Friday checklist to keep yourself on track but in the end, be ready to adapt to rapid changes and roll with it.

Getting Started with Responsive Search Ads

Nov 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot Responsive Search Ads (RSAs) are perhaps the most innovative change coming to your search campaigns since 2016. Join our webinar to learn more about Google’s new RSA format and the best practices for running successful campaigns. We’ll cover the following topics: Setting up RSAs. Creating RSA conversion goals. Best practices for running RSA campaigns. Optimizing […]

Kenshoo teams up with Experian to offer third-party data for Facebook campaigns

Nov 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The partnership offers marketers more than 1,100 audience segments for ad-targeting purposes.

Data: Retailers that can expect to see Black Friday store visits and those that won’t

Nov 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling Expected winners include Best Buy and Macy’s while foot traffic declines will be seen at Chick-Fil-A, Wallgreens and Ace.

Why businesses are relying on Facebook Groups to build engaged audiences

Nov 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues The community-building platform offers brands a backdoor into more engagement, deeper connections with consumers.

Why a French ruling against a small mobile ad firm has ad tech on the defensive

Nov 21, 2018 by Robin Kurzer Here’s what recent charges against a French ad tech firm might mean for U.S. marketers.

Nearly 170 million will shop ‘Cyber Week,’ most online traffic will be mobile

Nov 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling Millennials are more likely to buy on mobile devices than other generations.

No Credit: How advertisers miss 18% of conversions

Nov 21, 2018 by Victor Wong Uniting multiple digital identifiers would boost the amount of conversions by connecting more cross-device events to a person ID.

Walmart launches interactive ‘Toy Lab’ to engage kids, showcase toys this holiday

Nov 20, 2018 by Barry Levine The effort lets kids explore 20 different popular toys, and then generate a video highlight reel with a custom URL to send to their gift-giver.