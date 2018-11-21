SearchCap: Google Assistant via Siri, Google video & images & paid search trends
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- 6 ways to boost organic video results
Nov 21, 2018 by Joe Goers
The importance of video marketing continues to grow and video SEO is an effective way to differentiate your brand and outrank your competitors.
- Report: Google showing fewer video and image boxes in the search results
Nov 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
Were you getting traffic in Google from video carousels or image carousels? There was a change that might impact you.
- Google Assistant iOS app adds Siri shortcut, making it easier for iPhone users to say Okay Google
Nov 21, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
iPhone users can now trigger “OK Google” by just asking Siri.
- Paid search trends to watch for the 2018 holiday shopping season
Nov 21, 2018 by Andy Taylor
Shopping, local searches and audience optimizations are three of the biggest considerations to keep in mind.
- Compare 9 paid search campaign management tools
Nov 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
The paid media marketing landscape has become increasingly complex, as the speed of search engine algorithms and development changes accelerates and marketers demand more integrated channel capabilities. Automating paid media campaign management through an enterprise platform can improve efficiency and productivity. MarTech Today’s “Enterprise Paid Media Campaign Management Platforms: A Marketer’s Guide” examines the market […]
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- The Black Friday Ecommerce PPC doomsday checklist of dramatically epic proportion
Nov 21, 2018 by Kirk Williams
Here’s a final Black Friday checklist to keep yourself on track but in the end, be ready to adapt to rapid changes and roll with it.
- Getting Started with Responsive Search Ads
Nov 21, 2018 by Digital Marketing Depot
Responsive Search Ads (RSAs) are perhaps the most innovative change coming to your search campaigns since 2016. Join our webinar to learn more about Google’s new RSA format and the best practices for running successful campaigns. We’ll cover the following topics: Setting up RSAs. Creating RSA conversion goals. Best practices for running RSA campaigns. Optimizing […]
- Kenshoo teams up with Experian to offer third-party data for Facebook campaigns
Nov 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The partnership offers marketers more than 1,100 audience segments for ad-targeting purposes.
- Data: Retailers that can expect to see Black Friday store visits and those that won’t
Nov 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Expected winners include Best Buy and Macy’s while foot traffic declines will be seen at Chick-Fil-A, Wallgreens and Ace.
- Why businesses are relying on Facebook Groups to build engaged audiences
Nov 21, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
The community-building platform offers brands a backdoor into more engagement, deeper connections with consumers.
- Why a French ruling against a small mobile ad firm has ad tech on the defensive
Nov 21, 2018 by Robin Kurzer
Here’s what recent charges against a French ad tech firm might mean for U.S. marketers.
- Nearly 170 million will shop ‘Cyber Week,’ most online traffic will be mobile
Nov 21, 2018 by Greg Sterling
Millennials are more likely to buy on mobile devices than other generations.
- No Credit: How advertisers miss 18% of conversions
Nov 21, 2018 by Victor Wong
Uniting multiple digital identifiers would boost the amount of conversions by connecting more cross-device events to a person ID.
- Walmart launches interactive ‘Toy Lab’ to engage kids, showcase toys this holiday
Nov 20, 2018 by Barry Levine
The effort lets kids explore 20 different popular toys, and then generate a video highlight reel with a custom URL to send to their gift-giver.
- Blockthrough acquires PageFair, merging two leading anti-adblocking platforms
Nov 20, 2018 by Barry Levine
PageFair’s Adblocking Report will continue, and, for the time being, the companies will maintain their separate brands and logins.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Drive more holiday sales with promotions on Shopping Actions, Google Blog
- Announcing the 2018 Local Search Ranking Factors Survey, Moz
- Can’t compete with this: Google’s coding competitions unite on one website, Google Blog
- European privacy search engines aim to challenge Google, phys.org
- Google Keeps Saying They Fixed The Google News Indexing Bug, Search Engine Roundtable
- Multi-Channel Marketing: Improving PPC Campaigns with Social, Seer Interactive
- What is a search term?, Yoast
We're listening.
