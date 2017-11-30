Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Law firms spamming Google My Business: Don’t trust your money or your life to them!

Nov 30, 2017 by Joy Hawkins Many local businesses are guilty of violating Google My Business guidelines to game the system, and columnist Joy Hawkins has observed rampant problems within the law vertical.

My 12 most important SEO metrics to monitor

Nov 30, 2017 by John E Lincoln How do you measure success within your SEO campaigns? Columnist John Lincoln shares the key metrics he tracks.

How to choose the right customer data platform

Nov 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot Companies like Netflix, Pinterest, Amazon and LinkedIn build great consumer relationships. They grow their businesses around serving customers and fully understanding them through data. Traditionally, companies have tried to understand and manage customer relationships in two separate types of systems: Channel-centric tools like email services, ads, web analytics, mobile apps and so on. Databases or […]

Google book search now includes audiobook results

Nov 30, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues Search results will show books available on audiobook apps.