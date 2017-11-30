Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google audiobooks, local spam & SEO metrics
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Law firms spamming Google My Business: Don’t trust your money or your life to them!
Nov 30, 2017 by Joy Hawkins
Many local businesses are guilty of violating Google My Business guidelines to game the system, and columnist Joy Hawkins has observed rampant problems within the law vertical.
- My 12 most important SEO metrics to monitor
Nov 30, 2017 by John E Lincoln
How do you measure success within your SEO campaigns? Columnist John Lincoln shares the key metrics he tracks.
- How to choose the right customer data platform
Nov 30, 2017 by Digital Marketing Depot
Companies like Netflix, Pinterest, Amazon and LinkedIn build great consumer relationships. They grow their businesses around serving customers and fully understanding them through data. Traditionally, companies have tried to understand and manage customer relationships in two separate types of systems: Channel-centric tools like email services, ads, web analytics, mobile apps and so on. Databases or […]
- Google book search now includes audiobook results
Nov 30, 2017 by Amy Gesenhues
Search results will show books available on audiobook apps.
- LaterPay offers first paywall platform for AMP pages
Nov 30, 2017 by Barry Levine
The German-Swiss payment infrastructure provider allows readers to maintain a running tab of per-article charges until a threshold is met.
