The box and whisker visualization offers a view of both the mean and median along with four quartiles to identify statistical outliers. This is part two of a three-part series about Bing’s data distribution tools.

By joining forces with brands, retailers making a PLA co-op spend can bid more aggressively and expand their profile where it matters.

The paid search results of the upcoming holiday season will be heavily dependent on Google Shopping performance for many retailers. But how will Google Express factor into it?

Throughout the week, advertisers will be able to see how their campaigns are trending over last year.

Facebook Ads Manager problems affecting many advertisers, days ahead of Black Friday

Nov 20, 2018 by Ginny Marvin A number of advertisers trying to access their Facebook and Instagram campaigns on Tuesday were met with few options.

Are you a member of the MarTech community? Check out the Manifesto and find out

Nov 20, 2018 by Marketing Land “Martech” isn’t just shorthand for “marketing technology.” It’s a community of forward-thinkers working at the intersection of marketing, technology, and management. Possibilities fire their imagination. Silos disappear. Agility increases. And customer satisfaction soars. Last year, we wrote the Martech Manifesto as a rallying cry for this community: Senior-level marketers who are passionate about exploring the […]

Did the data-driven era miss an exit?

Nov 20, 2018 by David Dowhan If the focus is on the right data aligned to business strategies instead of the same basic demographics, marketers don’t have to live in fear that inaccurate data will derail campaigns.