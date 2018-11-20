SearchCap: Google Black Friday ads, Google Shopping auctions & PLAs
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Google Ads showing Black Friday click, impression share trends in Overviews
Nov 19, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
Throughout the week, advertisers will be able to see how their campaigns are trending over last year.
- State of the Google Shopping auction heading into the 2018 holiday season
Nov 20, 2018 by Andy Taylor
The paid search results of the upcoming holiday season will be heavily dependent on Google Shopping performance for many retailers. But how will Google Express factor into it?
- Product listing ads, digital co-op and the $13 billion opportunity
Nov 20, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen
By joining forces with brands, retailers making a PLA co-op spend can bid more aggressively and expand their profile where it matters.
- A closer look at Bing’s box and whisker plots to analyze CPC data
Nov 20, 2018 by Kevin Klein
The box and whisker visualization offers a view of both the mean and median along with four quartiles to identify statistical outliers. This is part two of a three-part series about Bing’s data distribution tools.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Product listing ads, digital co-op and the $13 billion opportunity
Nov 20, 2018 by Andreas Reiffen
By joining forces with brands, retailers making a PLA co-op spend can bid more aggressively and expand their profile where it matters.
- Facebook Ads Manager problems affecting many advertisers, days ahead of Black Friday
Nov 20, 2018 by Ginny Marvin
A number of advertisers trying to access their Facebook and Instagram campaigns on Tuesday were met with few options.
- Are you a member of the MarTech community? Check out the Manifesto and find out
Nov 20, 2018 by Marketing Land
“Martech” isn’t just shorthand for “marketing technology.” It’s a community of forward-thinkers working at the intersection of marketing, technology, and management. Possibilities fire their imagination. Silos disappear. Agility increases. And customer satisfaction soars. Last year, we wrote the Martech Manifesto as a rallying cry for this community: Senior-level marketers who are passionate about exploring the […]
- Did the data-driven era miss an exit?
Nov 20, 2018 by David Dowhan
If the focus is on the right data aligned to business strategies instead of the same basic demographics, marketers don’t have to live in fear that inaccurate data will derail campaigns.
- Expedia-owned vacation sites HomeAway, VRBO now provide unified virtual tours
Nov 20, 2018 by Barry Levine
Using spherical photos from any supported source, the sites convert them to a single file format and user interface.
Search News From Around The Web:
- Structured Entity Information in Search Results, Go Fish Digital
- 7 SEO Fails Seen in the Wild (And How You Can Avoid Them), BruceClay
- Apple vehicles abandoned as employees go on foot to boost Maps data, ZDNet
- Breaking ground for Google’s first data center in Denmark, Google Blog
- Google Adds Hijri & Hebrew Date Conversions, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google News Initiative kicks off Asia-Pacific Innovation Challenge, Google Blog
- Google Showing Fewer Videos In The Search Results, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to rank for head terms, Distilled
- OnCrawl now integrates with Splunk and Adobe Analytics (Omniture), Cogniteev
- The Complimental Strategy: The Key To Unlocking Your Competitors Backlinks, The Upper Ranks
- The Media Industry and the “Make-Google-Pay” Fantasy, Monday Note
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.