SearchCap: Google blog comments & People also ask in Google
- Nofollow couldn’t save the Google webmaster blog from comment spam
Jan 14, 2019 by Barry Schwartz
Google’s plan of “preventing comment spam” with the nofollow link attribute didn’t work for its own webmaster blog.
- The explosion of PAA: Answering questions is the new way to dominate search
Jan 14, 2019 by Ryan Johnson
Quality answers in plain language land in Google’s answer box and “People Also Ask.” Here’s how you can improve your website’s chances as a featured snippet.
- Freedive, Amazon’s free video-on-demand service, serves up new video advertising opportunities
Jan 14, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
The ad-supported platform could give Amazon a stronger foothold in the video advertising landscape.
- Google decision to yank comments from webmaster blog highlights user-generated content challenges
Jan 14, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues
If Google can’t filter spammy content from one of its own blogs, what hope do brands have when it comes to policing user generate content?
- Catalina adds first attribution tracking service
Jan 11, 2019 by Barry Levine
The shopper data firm can now track the impact of digital ads on product sales and buyer behavior, down to UPC barcodes.
- Marketers react to Gartner finding: Martech spending now exceeds staff costs
Jan 11, 2019 by Barry Levine
A recent report by the research firm indicates that a corner may have been turned for marketing budgets.
- Mobile carriers end data sharing with location aggregators; should marketers worry?
Jan 11, 2019 by Greg Sterling
Carriers are not the only sources of location data; their moves won’t be a significant blow to the ecosystem.
