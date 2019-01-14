Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Quality answers in plain language land in Google’s answer box and “People Also Ask.” Here’s how you can improve your website’s chances as a featured snippet.

Google’s plan of “preventing comment spam” with the nofollow link attribute didn’t work for its own webmaster blog.

Freedive, Amazon’s free video-on-demand service, serves up new video advertising opportunities

Jan 14, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues The ad-supported platform could give Amazon a stronger foothold in the video advertising landscape.

Google decision to yank comments from webmaster blog highlights user-generated content challenges

Jan 14, 2019 by Amy Gesenhues If Google can’t filter spammy content from one of its own blogs, what hope do brands have when it comes to policing user generate content?

Catalina adds first attribution tracking service

Jan 11, 2019 by Barry Levine The shopper data firm can now track the impact of digital ads on product sales and buyer behavior, down to UPC barcodes.

Marketers react to Gartner finding: Martech spending now exceeds staff costs

Jan 11, 2019 by Barry Levine A recent report by the research firm indicates that a corner may have been turned for marketing budgets.