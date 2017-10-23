Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Businesses can now sign up to add booking buttons to their Google local results

Oct 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz After many questions, Google finally adds a feature to let you easily add a “book online” button to your local business on Google Maps or Google Search.

19 technical SEO facts for beginners

Oct 23, 2017 by John E Lincoln Want to dip your toes into techncial SEO? Columnist John Lincoln shares some fun tidbits for those just starting out.