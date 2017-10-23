Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google booking features, SEO facts & paid search health
Barry Schwartz on October 23, 2017 at 4:00 pm
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Businesses can now sign up to add booking buttons to their Google local results
Oct 23, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
After many questions, Google finally adds a feature to let you easily add a “book online” button to your local business on Google Maps or Google Search.
- 19 technical SEO facts for beginners
Oct 23, 2017 by John E Lincoln
Want to dip your toes into techncial SEO? Columnist John Lincoln shares some fun tidbits for those just starting out.
- The nitty-gritty paid search account health check: Part 2
Oct 23, 2017 by Amy Bishop
In Part 2 of her two-part series, columnist Amy Bishop continues sharing tips that will help you uncover optimization opportunities within your PPC accounts.
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Location data beyond the marketing department: A look at 3 use cases
- A brief history of Google’s most important local search updates
- Snap reportedly lays off 18 employees, will slow hiring in 2018
- SAP Hybris adds facial recognition, Internet of Things-triggered campaigns and attribution
- Offers they can’t refuse: Strategies to stand out on Black Friday
- Facebook tests web-based VR within News Feed posts
Search News From Around The Web:
- How Links in Headers, Footers, Content, and Navigation Can Impact SEO – Whiteboard Friday, Moz
- Bing for Android updated with customized news feed, improved search history and more, MSPoweruser
- Data Secrets of the Index Coverage Report, blindfiveyearold.com
- Google Tells SEOs Not To Break Their Guidelines Even If Someone Recommends You Do, Search Engine Roundtable
- Google: Time to See Higher Rankings From Improving Content Quality, The SEM Post
- New Functionality: Outbound Links and Language Upgrade, Majestic Blog
- NEW in Keyword Explorer: See Who Ranks & How Much with Keywords by Site, Moz
- PPC KPIs That Matter to a CMO; Director; Manager, The AdStage Blog
- Rolls-Royce And Google Partner To Create Smarter, Autonomous Ships Based On AI And Machine Learning, Forbes
- Why All Quality Content Has Three Attributes in Common, Stone Temple
