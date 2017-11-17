Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google My Business, PBN links & more
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Private blog networks: A great way to get your site penalized
Nov 17, 2017 by Kevin Rowe
Columnist Kevin Rowe explains what private blog networks (PBNs) are, how to identify them, and why you should steer clear.
- Where to go next with your Google My Business listing
Nov 17, 2017 by Brian Smith
So, you’ve set up your Google My Business listing but still aren’t seeing results. What’s the next step? Columnist Brian Smith lays out some suggestions to further optimize your listing for better local search visibility.
- Search in Pics: Google Polish dress-up, old Urchin sign & Android winter statue
Nov 17, 2017 by Barry Schwartz
In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. A terrace at the Google Singapore office: Source: Twitter Urchin light up neon sign at Google […]
