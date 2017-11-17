Columnist Kevin Rowe explains what private blog networks (PBNs) are, how to identify them, and why you should steer clear.

So, you’ve set up your Google My Business listing but still aren’t seeing results. What’s the next step? Columnist Brian Smith lays out some suggestions to further optimize your listing for better local search visibility.

In this week’s Search In Pictures, here are the latest images culled from the web, showing what people eat at the search engine companies, how they play, who they meet, where they speak, what toys they have and more. A terrace at the Google Singapore office: Source: Twitter Urchin light up neon sign at Google […]