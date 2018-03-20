Sign up for our daily recaps of the ever-changing search marketing landscape.
SearchCap: Google My Business update, AdWords ad grants & voice search
Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.
From Search Engine Land:
- Spring Equinox Google doodle introduces Quinn, an animated flower fairy & musician
Mar 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues
Designed by Google doodler Sophie Diao, the image leads to a search for Spring Equinox.
- Google Ad Grants changes and your PPC strategy: Where to go from here
Mar 20, 2018 by Pauline Jakober
Is your nonprofit organization involved with the Google Ad Grants Program? Contributor Pauline Jakober shows how you can benefit from the recent ad changes with a few creative tips and workarounds.
- Session recap from SMX West: Optimizing for voice search and virtual assistants
Mar 20, 2018 by Eric Enge
Contributor Eric Enge recaps an advanced-level SEO session on the role voice search and personal assistants can play in content discovery and conversions.
- Lock in special savings for SMX Advanced by coming as a team
Mar 20, 2018 by Search Engine Land
Attending a conference as a team can double or triple your chances of walking away with information that can help drive your marketing campaign’s success. With more eyes and ears, you’ll be sure to maximize your learning and strengthen your team’s sense of unity. Search Engine Land’s SMX® Advanced delivers incredible value to teams looking […]
- New Google My Business dashboard for multiple listings rolling out
Mar 20, 2018 by Barry Schwartz
More business owners are reporting that they are seeing the new Google My Business dashboard. Are you seeing it?
Recent Headlines From Marketing Land, Our Sister Site Dedicated To Internet Marketing:
- Google expanding YouTube Director onsite video ad service to more than 170 cities
- Pinterest Shopping Ads now out of testing, available to hundreds of advertisers
- Google News Initiative kicks off with Subscribe With Google, other efforts
- Google launches cost-per-sale Shopping Actions, unified shopping program across Search, Assistant & Express
- DigitalBits launches open-source blockchain-based marketplace for loyalty points
- Instagram expands shoppable organic posts to 8 more countries
- Google Play Instant lets app marketers offer game trials for free on Android devices
Search News From Around The Web:
- Is SEO For Facebook Search A Thing? The Full Story, ignitevisibility.com
- Essential Google Analytics Custom Alerts for SEO & Web Agencies, SEM Rush
- Furthering our New York investment, Google Blog
- Google Q1 Updates Signal Effort to Curtail Ad Blocker Use, Merkle
- Google Search Console To Send Mobile First Index Change Notices, Search Engine Roundtable
- How to Use Google Trends for Keyword Research: 7 Effective Ways, ahrefs.com
- International sites: the best domain structure for SEO, Yoast
- Organic Vs. PPC: What You Need to Know to Succeed, Search Engine Guide
- Six Google Analytics Custom Reports For Saving Time on PPC, Hallam Internet
- Technical SEO Checklist – The Roadmap to a Complete Technical SEO Audit, cognitiveseo.com
- Women Who Shaped SEO, Marketing Mojo
We're listening.
Have something to say about this article? Share it with us on Facebook, Twitter or our LinkedIn Group.