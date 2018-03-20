Below is what happened in search today, as reported on Search Engine Land and from other places across the web.

Spring Equinox Google doodle introduces Quinn, an animated flower fairy & musician

Mar 20, 2018 by Amy Gesenhues Designed by Google doodler Sophie Diao, the image leads to a search for Spring Equinox.

Google Ad Grants changes and your PPC strategy: Where to go from here

Mar 20, 2018 by Pauline Jakober Is your nonprofit organization involved with the Google Ad Grants Program? Contributor Pauline Jakober shows how you can benefit from the recent ad changes with a few creative tips and workarounds.

Session recap from SMX West: Optimizing for voice search and virtual assistants

Mar 20, 2018 by Eric Enge Contributor Eric Enge recaps an advanced-level SEO session on the role voice search and personal assistants can play in content discovery and conversions.

